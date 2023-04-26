FIFA 23 leaks reveal Bernardo Silva and Andrew Robertson as Community TOTS players

With Community TOTS right around the corner in FIFA 23, social media is replete with leaks regarding the players involved in the promo, including the likes of Bernardo Silva and Andrew Robertson. The two superstars have maintained impressive levels in the Premier League over the past few seasons, earning their spot on the TOTS roster.

Team of the Season is meant to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the best performers across the top leagues in the world, rewarding these footballers with special items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With Bernardo Silva and Andrew Robertson rumored to be included in the Community TOTS lineup, gamers will be excited for the official reveal on April 28.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Bernardo Silva and Andrew Robertson will reportedly receive upgraded items during FIFA 23 Community TOTS

EA Sports revealed a shortlist of nominees for Community TOTS a few weeks ago, allowing gamers to vote for their favorite players. If rumors are to be believed, Bernardo Silva and Andrew Robertson will be included on the roster and receive special cards in FUT 23.

Manchester City are well on their way towards dethroning Arsenal as the league leaders and retaining their Premier League title. Their consistency in the league can largely be attributed to the quality of their midfield, with Bernardo Silva being a mainstay in their squad.

Despite Liverpool not being anywhere close to their usual best this season, Andrew Robertson has been just as consistent as ever. The Scottish left-back is amongst the highest-rated defenders in the game, and his rumored TOTS version will definitely be overpowered on the virtual pitch.

What do the cards look like in FIFA 23?

While the exact overall rating of these TOTS cards is unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that Bernardo Silva could potentially be 94-rated and possess the following stats:

Pace: 89

Dribbling: 99

Shooting: 87

Defending: 74

Passing: 92

Physicality: 80

Meanwhile, Robertson could possibly be 92-rated and surpass his Winter Wildcards version with the following stats:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 68

Defending: 90

Passing: 88

Physicality: 88

Based on these predicted attributes, both these Premier League superstars will be extremely overpowered in their respective positions on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, and gamers will be hoping to obtain these TOTS items in their FUT Champions rewards.

