FIFA 23 leaks reveal Bukayo Saka as the Premier League POTM for March

After a fiercely contested week of voting, leaks suggest that Bukayo Saka has been crowned the Premier League POTM (Player of the Month) for March 2023 and will receive an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The English youngster is regarded as one of the best talents in the sport today and has consistently lived up to his reputation when it comes to both club and international contests.

Saka defeated the likes of Mohammed Salah and teammate Leandro Trossard to win the POTM award. His efforts have helped Arsenal fortify their lead at the top of the Premier League table; these contributions help him get that Player of the Month trophy. With the English winger being just as skillful on the virtual pitch as in real life, gamers will be eager to learn more about his leaked special card.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

POTM Bukayo Saka has been leaked as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The race for the POTM title was a rather competitive one. With Mohammed Salah and Leandro Trossard leading their sides to victory with their goal contributions, multiple candidates could have emerged as the winner. However, with the result being heavily influenced by fan votes, Saka's popularity helped him secure the award.

The youngster already possesses several overpowered special cards in FIFA 23, including a World Cup Phenoms version and a TOTY Honorable Mentions version. His rumored SBC card might turn out to be similar in nature.

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, FIFATradingRomania included a prediction that suggests the 87-rated card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 83

Defending: 69

Passing: 85

Physicality: 70

Based on these stats, his POTM SBC item will be inferior to both his Phenom and TOTY Honorable Mention variants. This is rather underwhelming, and gamers will be hoping that his official card has better stats to make him more viable in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How will the card perform in-game?

Despite not being as impressive as some of his other versions, Bukayo Saka still possesses the stats needed to be an effective winger on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23. He has the pace and dribbling prowess to blitz past defenders on the flanks before delivering lethal crosses into the box. He even has the finishing stats to score himself, similar to his style of play in real life.

Depending on how EA Sports sets the SBC's price, this POTM card could possibly be highly sought-after in FIFA 23.

