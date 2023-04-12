FIFA 23 leaks reveal Fabio Cannavaro as an inclusion in Trophy Titans Team 2

With the first phase of Trophy Titans being a massive success in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers will be excited to learn that the second roster of the event has been leaked, with Fabio Cannavaro rumored to be an inclusion. The Italian defender is a true legend of the sport and is one of the most decorated and accomplished center-backs in history.

Cannavaro's storied career and his embellished trophy cabinet make him an ideal candidate to receive a Trophy Titans item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Italian legend is the last defender to win the coveted Balon D'Or award, which speaks volumes about his abilities as a player.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Fabio Cannavaro will receive a Trophy Titans version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Cannavaro has represented some of the most legendary teams in the history of European football, including the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, and the World Cup-winning Italian national side. Despite being rather short for a center-back, he did not let his stature affect his performances, and his abilities have been accurately depicted on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

What does the Trophy Titans card look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the special item are unknown, one can only assume that it will be an improvement over his Prime variant. FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the 93-rated item could possess the following key stats:

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 70

Shooting: 46

Defending: 96

Passing: 66

Physicality: 87

If this prediction turns out to be true, the former World Cup winner could potentially be an elite-tier defender in the current meta of FIFA 23. Italian center-backs are renowned for their technical proficiency and tenacity, and Cannavaro is the perfect example of a complete defender in real life and on the virtual pitch.

How will the card perform in-game?

Despite not being the most physically domineering player, the former Real Madrid and Juventus legend will be more than capable of holding his own in the pace-dominant meta of the game. He has the speed and defensive capabilities to dominate attackers and dispossess them with ease, and his impressive jumping stats allow him to deal with aerial balls as well.

