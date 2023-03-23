FIFA 23 leaks reveal George Best and Thomas Muller as part of upcoming FUT Birthday promo

FUT Birthday has almost arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks have revealed several additions regarding its roster. This includes the likes of George Best and Thomas Muller. The event will consist of both regular FUT Birthday items as well as their Icon variations. The two rumored cards are an indication of how overpowered the lineup will be.

The concept of Ultimate Team was first introduced in FIFA 09 and has continued to grow. FUT Birthday is an event celebrating the creation of this legendary franchise, and with George Best and Thomas Muller expected to receive special items, fans will be eagerly waiting for the promo's official release.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

George Best and Thomas Muller will receive upgrades during FUT Birthday in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

George Best is a true legend of the sport and is often regarded as one of the most naturally gifted players ever. The former Manchester United forward was renowned for his sublime dribbling skills, and based on the FIFA 23 loading screen, his FUT Birthday version will finally receive the five-star skill boost gamers have been demanding.

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, popular leaker FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the 94-rated card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 93

Defending: 59

Passing: 86

Physicality: 72

Meanwhile, rumors also suggest that Thomas Muller will receive his third special FIFA 23 card during the FUT Birthday event. The Bayern Munich midfielder is one of the most underrated players in Europe today, and fans will be hoping he is allotted the upgrades needed to finally be usable on the virtual pitch.

Unlike George Best, it is yet to be disclosed whether Muller will receive a boost to his skill moves or weak foot. However, FUT Sheriff included a prediction, where the 91-rated card possesses the following stats:

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 90

Defending: 64

Passing: 88

Physicality: 78

How will these cards perform in-game?

All previous versions of George Best are already exceptional in the pace-dominant meta of FIFA 23. However, with the addition of five-star skill moves, his FUT Birthday Icon variant will rival the likes of Jairzinho and Pele.

Despite being an incredible playmaker in real-life, Muller is often relegated to fodder status on the virtual pitch due to his lack of pace and agility. Gamers will be hoping that his latest special version can rectify these drawbacks and make him a viable squad-building option.

