FIFA 23 leaks reveal Gerard Deulofeu as an upcoming Flashback SBC

Team of the Season is almost here in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks on social media suggest that Gerard Deulofeu will receive a Flashback SBC item during the promo. The Spanish winger was once regarded as one of the finest young talents in the world of European football and has had a multitude of special moments over the years.

Deulofeu may not have lived up to all the lofty expectations, but he has represented some of the most prominent clubs in club football. FIFAUTeam hinted on Twitter that the winger is set to receive a Flashback version to celebrate his former achievements at the club level. Here's everything we know about this exciting leaked SBC in FIFA 23.

Flashback Gerard Deulofeu is rumored to arrive as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Deulofeu currently plays for Udinese in the Serie A and has not had an exceptional season so far. However, as a former player of FC Barcelona, Everton and Watford, he has had his fair share of experience at the highest level of club football. The Spanish forward could still possibly be a viable attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23 with his leaked Flashback variant.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, FIFAUTeam included a prediction on Twitter that suggests the following stats for the 90-rated card:

Pace: 97

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 88

Defending: 39

Passing: 85

Physicality: 77

If the official release is anywhere close to these predicted stats, Deulofeu could potentially be an exceptional TOTS-level item, on par with the best attackers in FIFA 23.

With rapid pace, lethal finishing, and sublime dribbling abilities under his belt, he will be a menace to defenders on the virtual pitch. His speed will allow him to exploit any space on the flanks, beating defenders with ease and running in behind to score or assist his fellow teammates.

With the SBC rumored to arrive during Team of the Season, EA Sports could possibly price this special item reasonably, giving gamers even more reason to obtain the Flashback card. With FUT Champions and Squad Battles rewards being updated for TOTS, fans will have plenty of fodder to complete any SBC of their choosing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

