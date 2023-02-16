FIFA 23 leaks reveal Hamed Traore as an upcoming Future Stars SBC in Ultimate Team

With the Future Stars promo approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks suggest that Hamed Traore might receive the event's final SBC card. The Ivorian winger is among the most exciting young prospects in English football at the moment, and his performances have caught the eye of fans around the globe.

The Future Stars event has been rather successful in FIFA 23, rewarding the most promising youngsters in the sport with upgraded special versions. Traore's inclusion on the roster is a rather fitting end to the event's festivities in FUT, providing gamers with an exciting new attacker to get their hands on.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Hamed Traore is expected to be a formidable attacker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Hamed Traore's arrival as a Future Stars SBC was leaked by renowned leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff.

The Road to the Final promo begins on Friday, so the only day the SBC could possibly be released is Thursday. With gamers receiving their weekly Division Rivals rewards on the same day, they will have the assets needed to obtain this card, depending on the cost of completion.

The 23-year-old attacker recently signed for AFC Bournemouth on loan from Sassuolo, and fans will be eager to see how his new card performs in FIFA 23. If his in-game capabilities are anything like his real-life ones, he will be a formidable attacker on the virtual pitch.

What does the Future Stars card look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card remain unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction in their tweet, suggesting that the 87-rated card will possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 83

Defending: 62

Passing: 85

Physicality

This is a significant upgrade over his 78-rated base version, making Traore much more viable in the current meta of FIFA 23. However, gamers will definitely be hoping for an upgrade to his weak foot and skill moves.

How will Future Stars Hamed Traore perform in-game?

Based on the leaked stats and attributes, Traore will be an exceptional winger in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, especially for fans using Premier League squads. His Ivorian nationality will also serve as a chemistry boost for cards like Ones to Watch Kessie, FUT Hero Yaya Toure, and other overpowered cards.

Based on whether EA Sports can provide him with the necessary upgrades when it comes to his skill moves and weak foot, he could be an incredibly versatile attacker capable of playing in several offensive positions. His rapid pace, sublime dribbling, and domineering physical presence will make him a menace for any defensive lineup, similar to his style of play in real life.

