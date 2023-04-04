FIFA 23 leaks reveal Meunier and Roussillon as upcoming Showdown SBCs

Leaks on social media suggest that Showdown SBCs will soon return to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Thomas Meunier and Jerome Roussillon representing their respective teams ahead of their much-anticipated clash. With the title race in the Bundesliga heating up and approaching its climactic stages, Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin will be eager to secure all three points in this tie.

Showdown SBCs have been an excellent addition to Ultimate Team. Initially introduced during FIFA 20, the concept has been implemented to its fullest potential during the FIFA 23 campaign. Gamers have already been treated to several such SBC cards, with Meunier and Roussillon being the latest inclusions on this roster.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Showdown Meunier and Roussillon have been leaked as SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Bundesliga has provided fans with the most competitive title race in recent memory this season. Teams in the upper half of the table are in close contention for European spots, with the top four sides all being in the running for the trophy.

Borussia Dortmund are currently second in the league table, two points behind reigning champions Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Union Berlin have been the surprise package in the league this season and are currently in third place, two points behind Dortmund. This makes their rumored FIFA 23 Showdown even more exciting, as the stakes are higher than ever in real life and on the virtual pitch.

What do the cards look like in FIFA 23?

While the exact overall ratings and stats of the cards are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the defenders will both be 88-rated.

Thomas Meunier, who already possesses a Rulebreakers card in FIFA 23, is rumored to have the following key stats:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 78

Defending: 86

Passing: 86

Physicality: 88

Meanwhile, Jerome Roussillon has no special cards during the current campaign. The leaked Showdown SBC version will be his first special item of the season and could possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 74

Defending: 84

Passing: 80

Physicality: 85

Both Meunier and Roussillon will be excellent defenders in the current meta of the game, especially due to their impressive pace and domineering physical presence. The card from the winning team will receive a further +2 boost to his overall rating and stats, making the item even more overpowered on the virtual pitch.

