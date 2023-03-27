FIFA 23 leaks reveal Michail Antonio as an upcoming FUT Birthday SBC

Halfway through the first phase of the FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks have revealed West Ham attacker Michail Antonio as an inclusion on the roster. The Premier League striker has consistently delivered for the London club in domestic competitions and is set to receive his first special card of the campaign.

FUT Birthday is an event celebrating the inception of the Ultimate Team concept, and with FIFA 23 marking the 14th anniversary of the iconic franchise, the promo has been more exciting than ever. These special cards have received unique boosts to their skill moves and weak foot abilities, and gamers will be hoping that Antonio receives similar treatment.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Mikhail Antonio has been leaked as a FUT Birthday SBC or objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite having performed well in previous seasons, West Ham is struggling to retain their spot in the Premier League this season. The Hammers are currently eighteenth in the league table, and fans are relying on their talismanic striker, Michail Antonio, to help the team avoid relegation.

The Jamaican marksman has proven his worth in the league over the years and is rumored to receive his first special FIFA 23 card during the FUT Birthday event. Based on leaks by FUT Sheriff, his card will be up for grabs via an SBC or objective in-game.

What does the card look like?

The exact overall rating and stats of the leaked FUT Birthday variant have not been disclosed, but FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the 88-rated item will possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 86

Defending: 60

Passing: 83

Physicality: 91

FUT Birthday cards are renowned for featuring unique skill-move and weak-foot boosts in FUT, and with the base version of Antonio lacking in both departments, this upgrade will benefit him massively.

How will the card perform in-game?

Antonio not only has the speed to be an effective attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23, but he also has the strength and domineering physical presence to outmuscle defenders on the virtual pitch.

Depending on whether the leaked special version receives a boost to his weak foot or skill moves, he could be an effective attacking option for Premier League squads in FUT 23. Despite not being from an optimal nationality for chemistry links, being from the Premier League will make it easy for gamers to accommodate him into squads as they look to elevate their gameplay to the next level.

