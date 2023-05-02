Community Team of the Season is underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with Premier League TOTS right around the corner, social media leaks suggest that Ollie Watkins will receive an upgraded card as an SBC or objective. The English striker has been incredibly impressive in the league this season, and his fine goalscoring form is more than deserving of this inclusion.

The content released by EA Sports over the course of the promo so far has been extremely engaging, allowing gamers to grind for special cards and expensive packs. With a wide gallery of gameplay objectives and player SBCs released so far in FIFA 23, rumors hint at Ollie Watkins receiving a TOTS version that can be unlocked in a similar manner.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from @FUT Sheriff on Twitter.

TOTS Ollie Watkins may soon arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as an SBC or objective

Aston Villa have had a resurgence under new manager Unai Emery, with their talismanic striker Ollie Watkins leading the charge. Both the player and the club had an underwhelming start to the season but have picked up the pace when it mattered most. With fourteen goals in the league so far, social media leaks suggest that the English striker has earned a TOTS item in FIFA 23.

What does the card look like?

#fifa23 Watkins is coming as SBC/OBJ during Team of The Season!

Stats are prediction ✍🏻

While the exact overall rating and stats are yet to be disclosed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the Team of the Season forward could be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 92

Defending: 60

Passing: 82

Physicality: 93

Based on whether EA Sports provides him with the skills and weak foot upgrades necessary to truly elevate the card to the next level, TOTS Watkins could potentially be an elite-tier attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23. Not only could he be an effective forward on the virtual pitch, but he is also a fan-favorite amongst football fans, and his popularity will undoubtedly translate over to FUT as well.

However, not much is known about this potential Team of the Season item yet. FUT Sheriff has not provided any conclusive information regarding whether the card will be available via an SBC or an objective. It is also unknown whether the special version will be released during Community or Premier League TOTS in FIFA 23.

