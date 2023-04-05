FIFA 23 leaks reveal Patrick Vieira as a Trophy Titans Icon

The latest loading screen in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has confirmed Trophy Titans as the upcoming promo in FIFA 23, and leaks suggest that Patrick Vieira will be included on the roster.

The French legend is among the most overpowered and popular Icons in the game, and his rumored special version will undoubtedly generate a lot of hype in the community.

While specifics regarding the event are yet to be revealed, leaks suggest that the Trophy Titans promo will feature some of the most decorated footballers in the history of the sport.

Based on the information revealed by leakers so far, the event will only consist of FUT Icons and Heroes, providing special boosted items to these legendary players, including Patrick Vieira.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Patrick Vieira will receive a Trophy Titans Icon card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Patrick Vieira's legacy as a legend of Premier League football is indisputable. He was a crucial part of the invincible Arsenal side that won the league without losing a single game.

The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the history of the sport. His impressive abilities have been accurately reflected in Ultimate Team, as he has been overpowered in FIFA for several years.

FUT veterans are well aware of how impressive Vieira is on the virtual pitch. He has been a mainstay in FUT squads for professional and casual players alike for almost a decade, and FIFA 23 is no different.

The French legend already possesses a World Cup Icon version in FIFA 23, and his leaked Trophy Titans version will potentially be far superior.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, one can only assume that the item will be better in-game than his Prime variant.

FUT Scoreboard included a prediction that suggests the 92-rated version will possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 81

Defending: 91

Passing: 83

Physicality: 91

Vieira has always been rather one-dimensional in FUT. He is a defensive enforcer in midfield, dominating attackers with his brute strength and breaking up play before redistributing the ball to his teammates.

Based on these rumored stats, he could now be better than ever in that particular role, especially with the lengthy acceleration style being overpowered for defensive players.

