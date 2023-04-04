FIFA 23 leaks reveal Yaya Toure as a Trophy Titans Hero 

Leaks on social media suggest that the FUT Birthday promo will be followed by the Trophy Titans event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Yaya Toure receiving a special version. The Ivorian legend was added to the FUT Hero roster during the current campaign and is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the latest installment of the iconic franchise.

While details regarding the Trophy Titans promo are still uncertain, rumors suggest that the event will feature footballers who have had illustrious careers replete with team success and individual accolades. With stints at some of the most decorated clubs in Europe under his belt, Yaya Toure definitely qualifies for a spot on the roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Yaya Toure will receive a Trophy Titans Hero version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Yaya Toure is amongst the most underrated players in the history of the Premier League. He was a force to be reckoned with in midfield and was almost impossible to play against at the peak of his powers. His domineering physical presence and astute footballing abilities have been accurately depicted in FIFA 23, where he is regarded as an elite-tier midfielder.

The former FC Barcelona and Manchester City superstar already possesses a World Cup Hero item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which is extremely expensive in the FUT transfer market. If leaks are to be believed, his Trophy Titans variant will be even better, much to the delight of FUT fans around the globe.

What does the card look like?

Fut Scoreboard @Fut_scoreboard



Remember to follow @fut_scoreboard and Yaya Touré will come as Trophy Titans Hero. Stats are a prediction but this will be the official card design.Remember to follow @fut_scoreboard and @Criminal__x Yaya Touré will come as Trophy Titans Hero. Stats are a prediction but this will be the official card design. Remember to follow @fut_scoreboard and @Criminal__x https://t.co/AYROM80wVj

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FUT Scoreboard included a prediction that suggests that the 90-rated item will possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 86

Defending: 84

Passing: 89

Physicality: 92

If leaks are to be believed, this rumored version will make him even more overpowered than his World Cup Hero item.

Based on these predicted stats, Yaya Toure could potentially be the best defensive midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23. He is an excellent defensive enforcer in the center of the pitch and is even capable of being a playmaking wizard with his passing and dribbling abilities.

His shooting stats will also allow him to score goals from long-range, making him the complete all-round package on the virtual field.

Poll : 0 votes