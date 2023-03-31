FIFA 23 leaks reveal Rooney and Veron as FUT Birthday Icons

The second phase of the FUT Birthday event is right around the corner in FIFA 23, and social media has been replete with leaks surrounding the promo roster, with Rooney and Juan Sebastian Veron rumored to receive FUT Birthday Icon cards. These legendary players had excellent careers, winning a plethora of accolades, but their virtual depictions don't do justice to their abilities.

However, their leaked FUT Birthday Icon variants will undoubtedly provide them with the boosts they need to become viable on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23. The event has already provided gamers with overpowered versions of several fringe players, and the trend is likely to continue with the upcoming promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Wayne Rooney and Juan Sebastian Veron will receive FUT Birthday Icon cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Wayne Rooney is often regarded as the greatest player in the history of English football. The Manchester United legend recently retired to focus on his managerial duties and was instantly inducted into the FUT Icon roster, which is a testament to his popularity. His rumored FUT Birthday Icon variant has the potential to be incredibly overpowered in-game.

What does FUT Birthday Wayne Rooney look like?

Based on FUT Sheriff's predictions, the 92-rated striker card will possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 93

Defending: 56

Passing: 84

Physicality: 90

The most undesirable trait of Rooney's previous iterations is the 3-star skill moves, but with FUT Birthday cards receiving boosts to their skills and weak foot abilities, gamers will be hoping that the English legend finally receives a meta card in FIFA 23.

Juan Sebastian Veron is similar to Rooney in this regard. Despite having an illustrious career replete with individual and team-based achievements and titles, the Argentine midfielder does not possess the stats needed to be viable in FIFA 23. Often regarded as one of the worst Icons in the game, Veron could possibly receive his first usable card in the FUT Birthday promo.

What does FUT Birthday Veron look like?

Based on FUT Sheriff's predictions, the 91-rated central midfielder will possess the following stats:

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 86

Defending: 80

Passing: 91

Physicality: 86

These attributes alone make Veron an effective box-to-box midfielder in the current meta of the game. Any further upgrades to his weak foot or skill moves will only serve as the icing on top, boosting his repertoire in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

