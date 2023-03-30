FIFA 23 leaks reveal Timo Werner as a FUT Birthday Team 2 player

EA Sports recently provided hints regarding three players in FUT Birthday Team 2 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks suggest that one is Timo Werner. The RB Leipzig attacker is touted to be the German footballer teased on the FUT loading screen, and fans will be excited to see what kind of boost his card receives. The FUT Birthday event's first week has been somewhat of a mixed bag. Although the game's creators gave players many unique characters, goals, and SBCs, the content has been hit or miss.

If leaks are to be believed, the second stage of the promotion, which will see Timo Werner receive a special card with exclusive enhancements, promises to be much better.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks by Twitter/@FutSheriff.

Timo Werner will arrive as a FUT Birthday player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With FIFA 17, Timo Werner has been a popular favorite in Ultimate Team. The German attacker is exceptional at speed, the characteristic that consistently defines the game's meta. He is not only swift in real life but also has deadly finishing capabilities, and all of these attributes have been faithfully portrayed in FIFA 23.

Despite having difficulty playing for Chelsea FC in the Premier League, Werner is performing at his peak level for his former team, RB Leipzig. His rumored FUT Birthday card in FIFA 23 will undoubtedly put him back in the elite tier for attackers in Ultimate Team.

What does the card look like?

Timo's speed is the only character that has been made public so far if he is the German player that the FUT loading screen suggests he is. The 88-rated card, according to FUT Sheriff's forecast, is expected to have the following vital stats:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 86

Defending: 41

Passing: 80

Physicality: 76

The loading screen informs gamers that the German footballer will possess a five-star weak foot. This is inspiring news, as the ability to shoot with both feet will transform Werner into one of the most lethal shooters in the current meta of FIFA 23.

He already possesses raw pace and a unique in-game boost to blitz past defenders quickly. While his shooting aspects seem mediocre on paper, he is deceptively accurate when scoring goals on the virtual pitch. Adding a five-star weak foot to his FUT Birthday card will be the icing on top to make him an extremely sought-after item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

