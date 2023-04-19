FIFA 23 leaks reveal TOTY Icon Ashley Cole as an upcoming SBC

The ongoing Trophy Titans promo in FIFA 23 has almost reached its conclusion, and leaks suggest that TOTY Icon Ashley Cole will soon be released as an SBC in Ultimate Team. With the event focusing exclusively on Icons and FUT Heroes who have had storied careers replete with individ45ual and team accolades, his inclusion as an SBC seems rather fitting.

This version of Ashley Cole was released during the Team of the Year event in January, and is widely regarded as one of the best Icon full-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With EA Sports releasing multiple SBCs offering packs containing Icons from various promos, the rumors surrounding this TOTY Icon card being added as an SBC could be well-founded.

Note: This article is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/NickyCai2.

TOTY Icon Ashley Cole will be available as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ashley Cole is regarded by many as the best left-back in the history of the Premier League. The English legend won it all with Arsenal and Chelsea, establishing his name in the annals of football history. While his Prime, Mid and Base versions are not incredibly high-rated, his TOTY Icon version has received a significant boost and is incredibly overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23.

What does the card look like?

The TOTY Icon card has an overall rating of 91, which is a massive upgrade over his 89-rated Prime version. He possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 70

Defending: 91

Passing: 85

Physicality: 81

Not only did he receive a noticeable buff for his stats, but his TOTY Icon variant also possesses four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. This greatly increases his viability on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, as he is more unpredictable for opponents to deal with.

Despite not being the most physically imposing defender, Ashley Cole makes up for his lack of brute strength with exceptional technical abilities and sublime dribbling skills. He possesses the raw pace and defensive prowess needed to dispossess and dominate attackers with ease and is also effective in attack due to his dribbling abilities and four-star skill moves.

