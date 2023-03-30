FIFA 23 leaks reveal Xavi Simons as the Eredivisie POTM for March

Based on reliable information that was leaked by FIFATradingRomania on Twitter, Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons has been awarded the Eredivisie Player of the Month (POTM) trophy and will soon receive an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The youngster has taken the footballing world by storm in recent years, and has finally found his feet playing for PSV Eindhoven.

This will be the third special card for Simons in the current FIFA 23 campaign, with his first two being in-form TOTW versions. The 19-year-old star has been in fine form in the Dutch league, providing three goal contributions in three games during the month of March and earning the POTM title in the process.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from social media.

Xavi Simons will receive a POTM SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After an underwhelming start to his senior career at Paris Saint Germain, Xavi Simons made a wise move by returning to his roots in Dutch football. He has settled into their style of play perfectly and has become a crucial mainstay on the PSV Eindhoven roster. Not only is he their chief playmaking visionary, he also scores goals for fun and has taken the team to an impressive spot in the league table.

His incredible displays during the month of March have earned him his very first POTM award, and if recent leaks are to be believed, he will soon receive an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What does the upcoming card look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the POTM version are currently unknown, FIFATradingRomania included a prediction that suggests that the 87-rated card will possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 82

Defending: 71

Passing: 87

Physicality: 78

These stats accurately depict how the Dutch youngster performs in real life, and gamers will be hoping that his virtual counterpart can replicate his performances in the current meta of FIFA 23 as well.

How will the card perform in-game?

Xavi Simons possesses all the stats needed to be a viable attacking player in the Pace and Dribbling dominant meta of FIFA 23. Despite only possessing three-star skills and a three-star weak foot, his stats more than make up for his shortcomings in these departments. With rapid Pace, sublime Dribbling abilities, and incredible Passing skills, he will serve as an excellent playmaking midfielder in Ultimate Team.

Generally, Eredivisie POTM SBCs are rather unpopular with fans due to the difficulty of accommodating players from fringe leagues into FUT squads. However, Simons possesses the star power and mainstream appeal to garner considerable appreciation from the FUT community as well.

