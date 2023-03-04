FIFA 23 Steven Berghuis Eredivisie POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Steven Berghuis Eredivisie POTM SBC is perfect for FIFA 23 players who have squads built with cards from the Dutch top flight. The midfielder has been named the league's Player of the Month for February, and EA Sports has introduced a special card in Ultimate Team to mark the occasion.

This is the latest addition to the POTM series, which introduces special cards for the best monthly performers in Europe’s biggest leagues. The tradition began in October after the game’s full release and continued after the FIFA World Cup. It offers players a chance to add a special card without relying on pack luck.

With that said, let’s take a look at the tasks that are part of the Steven Berghuis Eredivisie POTM SBC. This will give players an idea of the total amount of coins required for the fodder, which will, in turn, help them decide if the SBC is worth their time and investment.

The Steven Berghuis Eredivisie POTM SBC feels underpowered due to the current state of FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Steven Berghuis Eredivisie POTM SBC, which has two tasks. Both tasks must be completed within the given time frame to unlock the card. Here are the assigned conditions:

Task 1 – Netherlands

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Steven Berghuis Eredivisie POTM SBC is quite easy to complete, thanks to its minimal tasks and associated conditions.

If a FIFA 23 player gets all the fodder from the market, they will have to spend about 39,000 FUT coins. However, players are advised to use fodder from their own collection to complete the challenge.

As of March 3, 2023, the Steven Berghuis Eredivisie POTM SBC is available for 30 days, so there’s no shortage of time. Players can easily collect the necessary fodder from different activities like Division Rivals and Squad Battles.

Players will be rewarded based on their achievements in the division, and they can then use the cards as fodder. This will allow them to reduce the final costs and increase the valuation of the rewards.

Steven Berghuis Eredivisie POTM version details

Steven Berghuis' POTM version has some useful stat boosts compared to his base item, offering more options to FIFA 23 players who want to use him in Ultimate Team. Here are the stats:

Overall: 88

Position: CAM

Pace: 87

Shooting: 88

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 47

Physicality: 77

The Steven Berghuis Eredivisie POTM SBC is good value in terms of the required coins. It is great for beginners as they usually have a shortage of coins in FIFA 23.

Despite the boost in stats and overall, the card feels quite underpowered by the current standards in FIFA 23. EA Sports should have provided it with better stats, which would have made the SBC much more interesting and attractive for the community.

