FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS starting XI predictions featuring Rashford, Haaland, and more

The Premier League TOTS nominees for FIFA 23 have been revealed. EA Sports has nominated some of the best performers from the current season across all positions. The announcement also marks the beginning of the voting period for players who can choose their best eleven. Picking the first eleven won’t be an easy task. After all, each Premier League TOTS nominee has excelled in their respective club roles. The community will make the final choice based on their votes.

However, a predicted eleven can be judged by how some footballers have performed so far. It’s not guaranteed that these names will ultimately make it to the starting lineup when the promo goes live in FIFA 23. However, their performances make them strong contenders in the possible lineup.

The FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS starting eleven could feature some stunning cards

It’s always hard to make predictions about a group that has so many great performers. The Premier League TOTS nominees mentioned below will certainly be in with a great shout based on their excellent output on the field.

GK: Nick Pope

Def: Kieran Trippier

Def: Lisandro Martinez

Def: Ruben Dias

Def: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Mid: Bruno Guimares

Mid: Kevin De Bruyne

Mid: Kaoru Mitoma

Att: Erling Haaland

Att: Marcus Rashford

Att: Bukayo Saka

The names in this lineup have contributed considerably to leading their clubs’ causes. Most of them have performed above expectations, which is why they’re part of the Premier League TOTS nominee list.

It remains to be seen who will finally make it to the promo in FIFA 23. Players can obtain the special cards by opening packs, completing SBCs, and finishing objectives.

Each card will get a significant boost to their stats and overall. The TOTS promo will likely be the last major in FIFA 23, and the game will start transitioning to a new release. As confirmed by the developers, EA Sports FC will be a new adventure, and rumors about upcoming features have started appearing on social media.

The TOTS promo will feature all five major European leagues and a community lineup. The latter includes the best performers from all over the world, including the ISL.

