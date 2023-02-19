FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards (February 2023): Expected release date and time for all regions

A new set of Prime Gaming rewards is set to become available in FIFA 23 very soon, allowing the benefactors to get some useful rewards for their Ultimate Team squad. Every month, EA Sports, in partnership with Amazon Prime, brings a host of different rewards who are members of the latter's service.

Prime Gaming members have several games when it comes to getting monthly rewards. This varies from cosmetics to items that can have an actual impact on the gameplay. Regarding FIFA 23, the rewards tend to be more along the latter.

While the official release date and time aren't out yet, some predictions could be made based on historical evidence. EA Sports follows a clear pattern with the monthly rewards, which can give an idea about when February's rewards could become available. The exact dates are seldom given out, but the expiry date of the current rewards might be a good indicator.

FIFA 23 players will once again get plenty of bonus items as part of the Prime Gaming rewards in February

At the time of writing, the Prime Gaming rewards for January are available for redemption. It can be done directly from the website, adding rewards to their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team accounts. This is also the last chance for players to redeem them since the ongoing rewards expire tomorrow, February 20.

It's likely to be the exact date when February's rewards are set to become available. EA Sports followed the exact pattern with the January rewards that became available when December expired. This seems to be the most likely outcome for the near future, meaning that FIFA 23 players could get a new reward set on February 20.

The date also seems plausible, as February 20 is a Monday. All Prime Gaming rewards are typically available on Mondays, making tomorrow's date quite valid for new gifts.

EA Sports typically releases Prime Gaming rewards at the time of daily content. If the same pattern is maintained, FIFA 23 players will get a new set of rewards at 6:00 pm UK time.

US players will get the same rewards at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET, and Indians can redeem the rewards at 11:30 pm IST. Players in other regions can find the applicable time by calculating from any of the timings mentioned above.

The exact rewards will be known once they become officially available, but one can expect the presence of in-game packs. Some of them have the potential to offer valuable rewards, including cards from the ongoing Road to the Final (RTTF) promo.

Poll : 0 votes