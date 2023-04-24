FIFA 23 Team of the Season (TOTS) FUT Champions: Starting date and time across all regions revealed

The Team of the Season (TOTS) hype is higher than ever in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team world. Reliable leaker, @FIFA22_INFO, suggests that EA Sports have changed the FUT Champions timing to accommodate the release of the promo. While the qualification process for the tournament will remain the same, the Finals have been altered to begin at a later time.

FUT Champions is arguably the most rewarding game mode in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While it is not as competitive as Division Rivals, which is now the hub for professional FIFA Esports, it is still extremely popular due to the enticing rewards that are on offer.

If leaks are to be believed, not only will the rewards be upgraded during Team of the Season, but the starting time of the Finals section will be delayed as well.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from social media.

FUT Champions Finals will be delayed during TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Season will kickstart with Community and Eridivisie TOTS this weekend, on April 28. With the promo arriving at 6 pm UK, rumors suggest that EA Sports have delayed the beginning of the FUT Champions Finals as well. With Champs rewards now including TOTS red player picks as well, it is only fitting that the tournament is delayed to accommodate the promo.

When will the FUT Champions Finals start during Team of the Season in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 News @FIFA22_INFO TOTS FUT Champs will start at 8pm UK rather then normal time.



If leaks are to be believed, the Weekend League will begin on April 28 at the following times across various time zones:

GMT: 8 pm

IST: 12:30 am

ET: 3 pm

PT: 12 pm

Not only will these timings be applied to the Community Team of the Season, but they will also be the norm throughout the promo. This allows the rewards to refresh in time and contain the latest TOTS roster, offering gamers a brand new Team of the Season item in their red player picks.

However, no conclusive information has been disclosed regarding the time period of the tournament. EA Sports extended the duration of the FUT Champions Finals in FIFA 22 during Team of the Season, but there is no confirmation if the same will be applied to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

With competition being higher than ever to secure the best possible rewards, gamers will be eager to get started with their Weekend League grind in FIFA 23.

