FIFA 23 Trophy Titans leaks hint at Denis Bergkamp, Iker Casillas, and Roy Keane coming to Ultimate Team

Football legends Iker Casillas, Roy Keane, and Denis Bergkamp are set to feature in the FIFA 23 Trophy Titans promo as per the latest rumors and leaks on social media. The information was shared by reliable insider FUT Sheriff on their Twitter account. The trio will join the list of other iconic names whose upcoming cards have been leaked online.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for more details about the Trophy Titans promo since it was confirmed by EA Sports. The promo is set to go live once the ongoing FUT Birthday event ends on April 7 and is rumored to feature new versions of Heroes and Icons, both of which could be in high demand. Casillas, Keane, and Bergkamp are popular players and could easily become fan favorites with their new cards.

The Trophy Titans versions of Casillas, Keane, and Bergkamp could dominate the FIFA 23 meta

Iker Casillas, Roy Keane, and Denis Berkgkamp are all footballing legends with a wealth of achievements for their respective clubs and countries. It is no surprise that rumors and leaks suggest that they will be included in the upcoming FIFA 23 Trophy Titans promo.

Casillas

The Spaniard is a goalkeeping legend who won the FIFA World Cup and Euros for Spain. At the club level, he was a serial winner for Real Madrid. Players can expect an amazing card when his Trophy Titans item goes live.

The special card will likely get major boosts in reflex, diving, and handling, making it a perfect option for any player and their squad.

Roy Keane

ROY KEANE TROPHY TITANS is coming as SBC soon



ROY KEANE TROPHY TITANS is coming as SBC soon

Stats are prediction



For more leaks follow

ROY KEANE TROPHY TITANS is coming as SBC soon
Stats are prediction

The Irish legend is considered the greatest Manchester United captain of all time. His upcoming Trophy Titans card could be a viable option in the defensive midfield position. Players can expect high physicality, defending, and passing attributes that mirror his real-world performance.

Denis Bergkamp

Bergkamp is coming as TROPHY TITANS!



Stats are prediction ✍️



Make sure to follow @futsheriff and my new designer, my new favorite designer



Bergkamp is coming as TROPHY TITANS!
Stats are prediction

Back in the 90s, the Dutchman was one of the best dribblers in football. When the upcoming promo goes live in FIFA 23, his special card could have very good numbers in dribbling and pace. This will certainly make the item very effective in the FIFA 23 meta.

It’s worth noting that the stats of Casillas, Bergkamp, and Keane are not official, and players will have to wait till April 7 to find out more. Some cards could also be released as SBCs, making them more accessible to the community.

It remains to be seen if these three legends will ultimately make it to the official release on Friday. Aside from the Icons, a new version of Heroes will also be available in the promo.

