Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 leaks: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has been an exciting ride so far, and fans are already salivating over what is to come in Season 6. Season 5's fantastic run of crossovers from The Walking Dead, Halo, God of War, The Terminator, GI Joe, and The Predator provided more excitement than Fortnite has seen in a while.

When will Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 start?

While there has not been an official date for the launch of Season 6, the current Battle Pass ends on March 15th, 2021. This date pretty much indicates that players will see Fortnite's Season 6 launch either on March 15th or 16th. News of Season 5's final event should hit shortly before, signaling the new Season is about to begin.

What is the theme of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6?

There is no exact information, but hints from the current Season and other information leads to a theme involving darkness. Jonesy entered the Zero Point to gather hunters to protect it, but against what?

Will that threat come at the end of Season 5, or will it carry over into Season 6 for a grande finale of Chapter 2? Ali "SypherPK" Hassan believes Season 6 will be the end of Chapter 2, so if this is true, players are in for something epic.

Another interesting theory is that Fortnite players will finally get more information about the game's time loop. Throughout Season 5, we have seen various cinematic scenes of Jonesy as he gathers hunters after jumping into the Zero Point.

During each of these clips, he appears to become more rugged, first starting in a suit and tie and eventually evolving to look more like the Island Jonesy Fortnite first introduced to players at the start of the game.

Players know there are multiple Jonesys, as Bunker Jonsey has revealed that he is one of the "original" Jonesy's during previous storylines. How do the Jonesy players are currently following fit into everything? Season 6 may provide some of those answers.

Is there a Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 trailer?

There has been no sign of a Season 6 trailer for Fortnite and no word when one might drop. There have also been no leaks of any kind as to what sort of things players will see in the next Season. With a little over a month left in Season 5, more details, including a look at the next Season's map, should start to appear.