How to get the Terminator and Sarah Connor skins in Fortnite Season 5

The Terminator coming to Fortnite went from speculation to reality when the second portal on the island was decrypted after the 15.21 update.

However, the T-800 didn't come alone. It has brought Sarah Connor along, and now, these two are the newest bounty hunters on the island.

Obtaining the Terminator and Sarah Connor skins in Fortnite

A machine that will never stop.



Sarah Connor and the T-800 are the newest Hunters to arrive on the Island. Grab them in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/l02H66LjTZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 22, 2021

There's no quest associated with these two skins. Players can acquire the Terminator set, also known as the Future War Bundle, in Fortnite for 2,800 V-bucks. This discounted price will be available for a limited time only.

Players can also buy these outfits individually.

The Sarah Connor outfit has two variants. One without the combat vest, and one with it. It is priced at 1,800 V-bucks and includes the T-800 Endoskeleton arm back bling and the combat knife harvesting tool.

The Terminator outfit, also known as the T-800 outfit in Fortnite, is available for 1,500 V-bucks. It does not have different styles and comes with a back bling.

Advertisement

It's somewhat surprising that the Terminator skin arrived so unceremoniously. It was being teased since the Lever Action shotgun got introduced in-game. The moment the second portal was decrypted, it was evident that it was the Terminator coming to Fortnite.

But it makes sense for Epic Games to introduce the Terminator skin in Fortnite in such a way. They just launched the Predator skin, and those who own the battle pass would only need to finish the Jungle Hunter quests to acquire the skin.

So having players pay for the Terminator skin in Fortnite makes sense. The Sarah Connor skin, on the other hand, was entirely unexpected.

The current theme in Fortnite revolves around Jonesy recruiting the best bounty hunters in the multiverse. And since the hunters' list is growing, something massive and bad is coming to the island. It remains to be seen if these hunters will be enough to stop the threat slowly building over the island?