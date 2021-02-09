Fortnite Season 5 leaked weapon that can rain hellfire from the sky could arrive soon

A recent Fortnite leak suggests the introduction of the Tinstack weapon could be right around the corner.

The Tinstack weapon is able to shoot long-range projectiles in specific directions, causing damage-dealing hellfire to rain down on anyone caught within them. However, there have been no official announcements or revelations from Epic Games regarding the same.

The Tinstack weapon was first revealed by a leaker who goes by the name of @ximton. The leaker has since deleted the tweet which contained a video description of the Tinstack weapon. However, several fans and community-members had managed to save a copy of the video before it was taken down.

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Tinstack weapon could be a lethal addition to Fortnite. Whether the weapon will ever make it into the game or become one of the weapons that never gets introduced to Fortnite remains to be seen.

Tinstack weapon in Fortnite

The last explosive weapon to be introduced to Fortnite was the exotic Burst Quad Launcher. However, given that it is an exotic weapon that can only be acquired via purchase from an NPC, Fortnite desperately requires an explosive weapon that players can find in the form of random loot.

Additionally, the Tinstack weapon's damage output on structures, and how it can be used to gain tactical advantages in Fortnite, remains a mystery. If the weapon's leaked numbers are to be believed, the Tinstack weapon could even come in handy while taking down a hiding enemy.

Here is the stats of the "WID_TinStack"#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Cz4lxZGgbD — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) August 27, 2020

The stats revealed for the new Tinstack weapon in Fortnite are:

Reload Time: 3 seconds

Magazine Capacity: 2 bullets

Damage done with each shot: 67

Firing Rate: 0.65

Having said that, the Tinstack weapon could be an interesting addition to Fortnite. Players often tend to find themselves sandwiched by two squads at the same time in Fortnite. However, the Tinstack weapon can be used to tactically fend off one squad while engaging in combat with another.

Ecco un gameplay di un arma presente nei file dal nome "TinStack"! #Fortnite #FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/Gmowkhu4mN — SKYFIRE FORTNITE LEAKS (@SKYFIRE_LEAKS) February 1, 2021

Nevertheless, all of this is nothing but conjecture at this point, as Epic Games has provided no hints about the possible release of the Tinstack weapon.