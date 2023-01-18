FUT Centurions Ibrahimovic gets nerfed in FIFA 23, with EA Sports possibly tweaking stats of Team 2 cards

FUT Centurions Team 2 cards, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, might not be as viable in FIFA 23 as they used to be due to what looks like a secret nerf. According to many social media outlets, EA Sports has changed the stats of all the Team 2 cards in the ongoing promo.

While the full extent of these changes isn't known, Ibrahimovic's card is believed to have been gravely affected. The Swede is a popular pick, and players recently even got his special card. However, those using the card in their Ultimate Team squads may no longer be rejoicing.

Based on reports from many accounts, Ibrahimovic's nerf is quite big. The changes are not only huge but also spread across different attributes.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



76 agility was 85

58 balance was 82

61 Stamina was 85

89 heading was 95



Here are the reported changes to the stats of this particular card:

Here are the reported changes to the stats of this particular card:

Agility - 76 to 85

Balance - 82 to 58

Stamina - 85 to 62

Heading accuracy - 95 to 89

All the cards in Team 2 of the FUT Centurions promo have reportedly received changes.

Some gamers have reported that some stats, like Jumping, have increased for Ibrahimovic. However, the reductions outweigh the additions and massively impact the player's performance.

For example, a 23 reduction in Stamina is massive, and a 62 rating is terrible. Considering Ibrahimovic's height and body type in FIFA 23, a 58 Balance also makes the card relatively poor. The same applies to the reduced Agility since the card has limited pace, to begin with.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade @AndreSirob Looks like all got changed, who more who less but all @AndreSirob Looks like all got changed, who more who less but all

The changes to the FUT Centurions Team 2 cards could result from a visual glitch that causes incorrect stats to be shown. However, this can be clarified once some in-game tests are done. If the nerfs are true, the drop in performances will be noticeable.

Disclaimer: EA Sports could rectify these changes with an update. Readers are advised to follow all updates.

It remains to be seen if the changes to FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Team 2 cards are deliberate or caused by a glitch

FUT Addict @Addicted_to_FUT



Most noteably Ibra lost A LOT



Fred -1 stength, -1 finishing

Verratti -7 strength, -2 Jumping, +3 Stamina, +9 aggression



You know how sometimes it feels like cards have "hidden stats"...



You know how sometimes it feels like cards have "hidden stats"...

As mentioned earlier, all the FUT Centurions Team 2 cards that were released last Friday have received specific changes to their stats. However, in the case of players like Fred, the nerfs have been minimal. Meanwhile, Italian star Marco Veratti has received substantial alterations.

FIFA 23 players would undoubtedly be annoyed if EA Sports indeed made the changes and did not give them a heads-up. While this could have been caused by a bug or glitch, the company would suffer a massive loss of face if the stats were changed deliberately.

