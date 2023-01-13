All FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Team 2 leaks featuring Ibrahimovic, Salah, and more

The first week of the FUT Centurions promo has almost reached its end in FIFA 23. Social media is replete with leaks surrounding the second phase, with players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mohamed Salah being included.

Renowned leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff revealed a host of rumored inclusions in Team 2, much to the excitement of fans around the globe.

The FUT Centurions promo is aimed at recognizing the contributions of accomplished footballers by commemorating specific milestones they have achieved with their respective clubs.

This is evident from the selection of players included in the roster, featuring veterans of the sport like Ibrahimovic, Salah, and Marco Reus.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from Twitter.

Alexis Saelemaekers and other players rumored to feature in Team 2 of FUT Centurions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is undoubtedly a legend of the sport. His legacy in the annals of European football has been cemented through his performances for some of the biggest clubs across several leagues.

The Swedish marksman is rumored to be included in FUT Centurions Team 2. Fans will be eager to get their hands on his first special version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Zlatan Ibrahimovic is added to come as FUT CENTURIONS in TEAM 2



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Added now with some new traits (Bicycle Kick )



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Zlatan Ibrahimovicis added to come as FUT CENTURIONS in TEAM 2Stats are prediction ✍🏻Added now with some new traits (Bicycle KickMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Zlatan Ibrahimovic🇸🇪 is added to come as FUT CENTURIONS in TEAM 2🔥Stats are prediction ✍🏻Added now with some new traits (Bicycle Kick👀)Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/FweHd8VCg4

His AC Milan teammate, Alexis Saelemaekers, has also been included in the rumored roster for Team 2.

The Belgian forward is among the most promising young talents in Serie A. Despite having a rather slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, he is scheduled to receive an upgraded version in FIFA 23.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Saelemakers is added to come as FUT CENTURIONS in TEAM 2



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Did as RW but not sure if he is ST



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Saelemakersis added to come as FUT CENTURIONS in TEAM 2Stats are prediction ✍🏻Did as RW but not sure if he is STMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Saelemakers 🇧🇪 is added to come as FUT CENTURIONS in TEAM 2✅Stats are prediction ✍🏻Did as RW but not sure if he is ST😅Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/7bB9WK68cM

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has also been leaked as an inclusion in the lineup. Fans of the Merseyside club will be excited to have another special card of the Egyptian forward in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Salah is undoubtedly among the best wingers in the game, and his latest special variant will also be overpowered.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Salah is added to come as FUT CENTURIONS TEAM 2



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Salahis added to come as FUT CENTURIONS TEAM 2Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Salah🇪🇬 is added to come as FUT CENTURIONS TEAM 2✅Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/njxDztRizQ

Additionally, Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus will receive a special card in the latest promo squad.

The German maestro has been a fan-favorite in the last decade, and EA Sports has recognized his contributions to the sport with this inclusion. Despite being plagued by injuries, he is set to return to his usual best on the virtual pitch with this latest special version.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Reus is added to come as FUT CENTURIONS TEAM 2



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Reusis added to come as FUT CENTURIONS TEAM 2Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Reus🇩🇪 is added to come as FUT CENTURIONS TEAM 2✅Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/yrAarHLHCY

Manchester United midfielder Fred is also among the leaked FUT Centurions Team 2 players.

The Brazilian has been a key figure in midfield for the Red Devils over the past few seasons. His abilities will finally be reflected with this boosted version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Fred is coming as FUT CENTURIONS in TEAM 2



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Fredis coming as FUT CENTURIONS in TEAM 2Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Fred 🇧🇷 is coming as FUT CENTURIONS in TEAM 2🔥Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/tmxcJQ1F52

With Team of the Year right around the corner, EA Sports will undoubtedly make the second phase of FUT Centurions an event to remember in Ultimate Team.

Gamers saving their packs for the much-awaited TOTY promo will be tempted to abandon their plans with so many enticing special cards being added to packs.

Poll : 0 votes