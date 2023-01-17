The second phase of the FUT Centurions promo is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has done an incredible job of providing engaging and entertaining content for gamers.

Not only is there a host of overpowered cards available in packs, they have also released several pack and player-based SBCs, including the latest FUT Centurions Challenge 4.

The promo aims to recognize the contributions of accomplished footballers who have achieved specific milestones for their respective clubs. These could include a century of appearances, goals, assists, and clean sheets, making these players legends of the sport and earning them a spot on the FUT Centurions roster in FIFA 23.

EA Sports has released FUT Centurions Challenge 4 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUT enthusiasts have truly been spoilt with content in the past few weeks, with EA Sports releasing a host of SBCs and objectives for those willing to spend time and grind in FIFA 23.

FUT Centurions Challenge 4 is an SBC that rewards gamers with an enticing pack upon completion, and with plenty of special cards up for grabs, fans will be eager to see whether the SBC is worth the cost.

How to complete FUT Centurions Challenge 4 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single squad that must be submitted to obtain the pack on offer. These are the stipulations specified in the requirements of the SBC:

Players from the same league: Maximum five

Players from the same country/region: Minimum two

Players from one club: Maximum five

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Overall Squad chemistry: Minimum 23

The overall cost of the SBC is around 4,000 FUT coins, which is not a surprise considering the low price of gold cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the FUT Centurions Challenge 4 SBC in Ultimate Team?

The promo roster for FUT Centurions Team 2 features some of the most overpowered and coveted cards in Ultimate Team, including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marco Reus, Marco Verratti, and Mohammed Salah. There is also a highly-rated Team of the Week 11 squad in packs, featuring players like Harry Kane and Casemiro.

With so many desirable cards up for grabs, any pack-based SBC is an enticing proposition. FUT Centurions Challenge 4 offers a Prime Electrum Players pack upon completion, which has a value of 20,000 coins in the FUT Store. The SBC has an overall cost of around 4,000 coins, making it an absolute bargain considering the caliber of the pack being offered.

With Team of the Year approaching in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, FUT veterans will also be busy saving packs to open during the much-awaited event. This SBC is even more worthwhile for these fans, as it allows them to add one more pack to their arsenal of saved packs from which they will be hoping to obtain one of the elusive Team of the year versions in-game.

