Ganyu, Nahida, and more reruns expected in Genshin Impact 3.6 patch

Ganyu, Nahida, and Nilou are all rumored to have reruns in Genshin Impact 3.6. According to the latest leaks, Baizhu will also have an Event Wish in this update. This means Travelers already know all four of the supposed 5-star characters who will have a banner in the next version update.

Some recent leaks suggest that the Event Wish order is as follows:

1st Phase: Nahida & Nilou

Nahida & Nilou 2nd Phase: Baizhu & Ganyu

HoYoverse has yet to confirm these banners, meaning that there is a chance that this information could be wrong.

Genshin Impact 3.6 banner leaks: Rumored release dates for the two banner phases in upcoming update

HL @77__oat

As I said, the order is indefinite, in the end it will be below:



3.6ガチャ：

前半：ナヒーダ＋ニィロウ

後半：白朮＋甘雨＋カーヴェ



3.6 banners:

1st: Nahida＋Nilou

2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh



Leakers Tao and Team China have claimed that Nahida and Nilou will be featured in the first half of Genshin Impact 3.6, while Baizhu and Ganyu will be in the second half. The only 5-star character that is sure to be in this update is Baizhu since the beta test leaks include his data. The other three reruns have not been confirmed yet.

Some old rerun leaks have been proven wrong recently, with one example being version 3.5, which lacked Eula or any other Mondstadt character. Thus, players are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

The supposed four 5-star characters who will be having banners in the next update (Image via HoYoverse)

Nonetheless, the release dates for the two banner phases will likely be the following, based on the game's current schedule:

April 12, 2023 (first phase)

May 3, 2023 (second phase)

This means Nahida and Nilou will likely have their reruns on April 12, 2023. Meanwhile, Baizhu and Ganyu should have their Event Wishes around May 3, 2023. HoYoverse hasn't confirmed the dates.

April 12 is 42 days after Version 3.5 started. Updates tend to be 42 days long. Likewise, individual banner phases tend to last for three weeks, which one can add to April 12 to get the May 3 estimate.

Kaveh has also been leaked to be in the second phase. He will reportedly be available on both Baizhu and Ganyu's banners. There is no current information on the other featured 4-star characters or the upcoming Epitome Invocations.

Other rerun news

The sixth point is relevant for future Version Updates (Image via Team China, u/vivliz)

Team China recently claimed that Genshin Impact 3.7 and 3.8 might not have any new 5-star characters. This means these two version updates will have nothing but reruns. For reference, version 2.8 was the last patch not to introduce any new 5-star characters.

There is no information on whether the upcoming updates will lack new 4-star characters. Genshin Impact 3.6 is still several weeks away, and it's possible that Travelers will get more credible information by then.

It is worth mentioning that the leak shown above is a bit outdated. Newer rumors point to Varka actually being a different character named Wriothesley. Nonetheless, the other information is up-to-date.

