Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Boat travel feature, Inazuma infiltration, new weapons and repair toolkits revealed

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have been revealing information about the future of the game, including a new possible method of travel, new weapons, and a way for players to possibly enter Inazuma in the future. Players can read all about these new features here, as well as get some possible sneak peeks into the new boat travel system in Genshin Impact 1.6.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: New boat travel, weapons and more

A new gadget was also found: a Skiff Repair Toolbox.



This will be used to undo damage done to your skiff.



A new gadget was also found: a Skiff Repair Toolbox.

This will be used to undo damage done to your skiff.

A skiff means a small boat. This ties into how you traverse Inazuma.

The most interesting leaked feature from the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks is the possibility that players will be gaining their own boats to travel within Inazuma. This "Skiff Repair Toolbox" has been found in the files of Genshin Impact and it seems to be used to repair a player's Skiff after damage. Skiffs are small boats usually used for short distance water travel. If players are to travel through the island-filled region of Inazuma, it would make sense for them to have a method to travel in water.

This could be a totally new way to get around in Genshin Impact and could open the door to all kinds of vehicles and mobility. Players will be able to get their hands on this "Skiff Repair Toolbox" sometime in Genshin Impact update 1.6.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: New weapons

Two new 4* weapons:

A currently unnamed Catalsyt and a bow named Mitternachts Waltz.



Two new 4* weapons:

A currently unnamed Catalsyt and a bow named Mitternachts Waltz.

These are likely designed for Klee and Fischl, respectively.

Another point of interest are these newly leaked 4-star weapons that seem to correspond to Fischl and Klee. The method of obtaining these weapons is currently unknown, but it is likely that they will tie into the Ludi Harpastum event in Mondstadt, as both Klee and Fischl are younger Mondstadt residents. The Ludi Harpastum event is a previously teased Genshin Impact event that focuses around children, and is likely the event in which a Klee rerun will occur.

Players should keep an eye out for any additional hints of this event, though with the information that has been leaked it is very likely that this event will occur soon.

These new weapons carry some powerful bonuses for each character. The bow named Mitternachts Waltz is perfect for main DPS Fischl, carrying with it a Physical Damage ascension stat and an effect that causes Normal Attack hits on opponents to increase Elemental Skill DMG by 20% for 5s. Elemental Skill hits on opponents also increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 5s. This is huge for main DPS Fischl as she wants to constantly Normal attack enemies.

The new Catalyst for Klee is currently unnamed, but it ascends with Attack% and increases Charged attack damage for every Normal attack landed.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Infiltrating Inazuma

Inazuma will begin with Beidou (and her crew) helping you secretly enter the region. It’s through this that you’ll meet Kazuha as well.



This will double as a re-introduction to boats which will be frequently used in Inazuma



#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #inazuma pic.twitter.com/xzR4TZvkn6 — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 25, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have also indicated that the method of entering Inazuma will be through stealthy infiltration rather than a grand welcome as the previous regions have had. This infiltration is due to the borders of Inazuma being closed off for entry. The Archon is much more unwelcoming than the others. Players will have to team up with Beidou and her crew as they escort the players into Inazuma, and this will introduce players to boats and possibly even skiffs.

With so much lined up for Genshin Impact 1.6, players certainly have a lot to look forward to in the future of the game.

