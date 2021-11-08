Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream date and time speculations

Although Hu Tao's banner only recently arrived in Genshin Impact, the community is already discussing the next upcoming banner in version 2.3. Fans speculate that the new characters Gorou and Arataki Itto will be featured in the next Event Wish.

Judging by the countdown on the Wish in-game page, Hu Tao's banner will stay until November 23, and version 2.3 might drop on the same day or the next day on November 24. So the only date left to be disclosed is when will Genshin Impact air the live stream for version 2.3.

Date and time speculation for Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream

Genshin Impact's 2.3 live stream date has not been officially announced by any of miHoYo's social accounts, leaving players to guess the date and time themselves.

Based on past scheduled intervals for the Genshin Impact live stream, the special program might be held on November 13 at 08:00 AM (UTC -4). Of course, this is mere speculation, so readers should wait for the official announcement for a more precise date.

The live stream may also follow the same pattern as before, where Genshin Impact will air simultaneously in different languages and platforms. The Chinese version will be on Bilibili, the Korean version on Youtube, and the English version on Twitch.

Fans who miss the live stream can watch the recorded version of the special program on Genshin Impact's official YouTube account four hours after the live stream starts, more specifically at 12:00 PM (UTC -4).

Genshin Impact 2.3 expected release update date and time

Two weeks after the possible live stream, Genshin Impact version 2.3 may be released on November 24. Past maintenance updates usually started at 6:00 AM (UTC +8), and lasted for 5 hours until 11:00 AM (UTC +8).

In version 2.3, Arataki Itto and Gorou will have the most significant chance to appear in the character banner. Furthermore, rumors also speculate that the next version will focus on Geo characters, and Albedo will get his first rerun banner.

Genshin Impact fans should keep an eye out for the live stream as it will most likely reveal the characters for the next banner, new events with a myriad of rewards, and possibly new life-saving adjustments. In addition, three new redeem codes will also be released, rewarding each viewer a total of 300 Primogems.

Edited by Danyal Arabi