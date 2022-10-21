Genshin Impact 3.2 might feature some of the best weapon banners, as per leaks

The Genshin Impact 3.2 banner leaks seem promising when it comes to the next update's featured 5-star weapons. Although content revealed in leaks is always subject to change, it's still worth looking at what's deemed to be 'credible' in the Genshin Impact leaking community.

So far, the current leaks point to the following weapon banners:

A Thousand Floating Dreams + Thundering Pulse Polar Star + Kagura's Verity

The accuracy of these leaks remains to be seen. Still, these weapons are quite well-liked within the community, meaning that if these leaks were accurate, then these weapon banners would be pretty solid.

Genshin Impact 3.2 weapon banner leaks

The above tweet contains a link to a very long summary of everything to expect in Genshin Impact 3.2, such as:

Nahida and Layla information

Banner leaks

New events, such as Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens: Greenery Chapter, and more

New quests

A Sumeru Realm Depot

Some technical optimization

Dendro Hypostasis

Scaramouche boss details

Spiral Abyss update

There is a ton of new content for Travelers to look forward to in this update, but the details most relevant to this topic are the banner leaks. Generally speaking, knowing the character banners makes predicting the upcoming Epitome Invocations a lot easier.

The current weapon banner leaks for Genshin Impact 3.2

The first Epitome Invocation of Genshin Impact 3.2 will supposedly feature A Thousand Floating Dreams and Thundering Pulse as the 5-star weapons. A Thousand Floating Dreams is a brand-new 5-star Elemental Mastery Catalyst with the following effect:

"Party members other than the equipping character will provide the equipping character with buffs based on whether their Elemental Type is the same as the latter or not. If their Elemental Types are the same, increase Elemental Mastery by 32. If not, increase the equipping character's DMG Bonus from their Elemental Type by 10%. The aforementioned effects can have 3 stacks. Additionally, all nearby party members other than the equipping character will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40. Multiple such effects from multiple such weapons can stack."

This new Catalyst will obviously synergize well with Nahida, but it's also worth noting that other Catalyst users who want Elemental Mastery can benefit from this weapon.

Similarly, Thundering Pulse is a 5-star Bow that's useful on any Bow user who wants CRIT DMG and a buff to their Normal Attacks. It is worth mentioning that the Thundering Pulse has the second-highest CRIT DMG% out of any Bow in Genshin Impact.

The second Epitome Invocation will supposedly feature Polar Star and Kagura's Verity. Polar Star has the second-highest CRIT Rate out of any Bow and can also buff the user's:

Elemental Skill DMG

Elemental Burst DMG

ATK

This weapon is all-around useful for most bow users. By comparison, Kagura's Verity is more niche but still a valuable Catalyst for some characters.

Kagura's Verity has the highest CRIT DMG out of any Catalyst and is also capable of buffing the user's Elemental Skill DMG and All Elemental DMG based on the current stacks. Users of this weapon will get more stacks if they can spam multiple casts of their Elemental Skill.

Note: HoYoverse hasn't yet confirmed these Genshin Impact 3.2 weapon banners.

Poll : Do these weapon banners look good to you? Yes No 0 votes