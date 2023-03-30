Genshin Impact 3.6 Spiral Abyss: Floor 12 enemy lineups and blessing leaks

Genshin Impact version update 3.6 will be released in a few days. As such, the hype surrounding brand-new characters and all the content about to come HoYoverse's title is quite high. However, there is also a lot of excitement regarding the Spiral Abyss lineup for update 3.6. The enemies expected to be featured in that Domain in the upcoming patch have been leaked, and information regarding the same has been provided in this article.

Spiral Abyss is the ultimate end-game content in Genshin Impact and is the only place where veteran players can test their strongest characters. Therefore, knowing the enemy lineups associated with this Domain can help gamers prepare properly to face any type of challenge the Spiral Abyss has to offer. The relevant enemies have been mentioned below.

Full details regarding Genshin Impact version update 3.6 Spiral Abyss leaks

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact in version update 3.6 is going to be completely changed. As usual, the blessings also seem to favor the featured five-star units in the limited-time banner this time. However, if players want, they can use other units as well. That's because, at this point in time, almost anything can work as long as the character has been built in an optimal manner. In any case, the lineup for the version update 3.6 Spiral Abyss is provided below.

Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss Floor 11 version 3.6 (Image via bebe/Twitter)

Floor 11-1 Side 1 Side 2 Wave 1Wooden Shieldwall MitachurlBlazing Axe Mitachurl Wave 1 Group 1 (3 waves, 1 in each group)Hydro Mimic Frog x1Hydro Mimic Frog x1Hydro Mimic Frog x1 Wave 2Thunderhelm Lawachurl Wave 1, Group 2 (3 waves, 3 in each group)Hydro Mimic Raptor x3Hydro Mimic Raptor x3Hydro Mimic Raptor x3 Wave 2 Hydro Abyss Mage x1Hydro Abyss Mage x2

Floor 11-2 Side 1 Side 2 Wave 1Ruin Drake: Earthguard x4 Wave 1Hydro Hilichurl Rogue x1Anemo Hilichurl Rogue x2 Wave 2Ruin Grader x2 Wave 2Hydro Geovishap x1Cryo Geovishap x1

Floor 11-3 Side A Side B Wave 1Kairagi Dancing Thunder x1Kairagi Fiery Might x1 Wave 1Fatui Skirmisher: Hydrogunner Legionnaire x1Fatui Skirmisher: Electrohammer Vanguard x2 Wave 2Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax x1Shadowy Husk: Line breaker x1Shadowy Husk: Standard bearer x1Shadowy Husk: Defender x1 Wave 2Fatui Mirror Maiden x2

Floor 12-1 Side 1 Side 2 Wave 1Ruin Hunter x1Ruin Defender x2Ruin Destroyer x1 Wave 1Winged Dendroshroom x1Grounded Hydroshroom x1Winged Cryoshroom x1Grounded Geoshroom x1 Wave 2Consecrated Fanged Beast x1Consecrated Horned Crocodile x1 Wave 2Kairagi Dancing Thunder x1Kairagi Fiery Might x1Nobushi Jintouban x2 Wave 3Consecrated Fanged Beast x1Consecrated Scorpion x1

Floor 12-2 Side 1 Side 2 Perpetual Motion GL-FafAeonblight Drake (Abyss Version) Wave 1Hydro Hilichurl Rogue x3 Wave 2Eremite Desert Clearwater x1Eremite Sunfrost x1Eremite Galehunter x1Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1

Floor 12-3 Side 1 Side 2 Tomb Guard of the Desert KingAlgorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network Like the Rushing WindMaguu Kenki Lone GaleLike the Biting FrostMaguu Kenki Galloping FrostLike a Karmic TerrorMaguu Kenki: Mask of Terror

Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss Floor 12 version 3.6 (Image via Genshin Mains/Twitter)

It is safe to say that players will indeed face some tough challenges in the 3.6 Spiral Abyss. The return of Triple Maguu Kenki on Floor 12 will definitely make things difficult. In any case, the blessings of the Abyss Moon has been provided below for version update 3.6.

04/2023 - Phase 2: Reverberating Moon

A shockwave will be unleashed whenever the HP of a character decreases.

05/2023 - Phase 1: Erupting Moon

Triggering Bloom provides a +35% boost to Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom.

05/2023 - Phase 2: Flourishing Moon

Every character will gain a +200 EM whenever they take Bloom, Burgeon, or Hyperbloom damage.

It is quite clear from the blessings that the Spiral Abyss will focus on Dendro characters like Tighnari, Nahida, Baizhu, and Alhaitham. In fact, running Nahida's Hyperbloom team will be quite effective against triple Maguu Kenki on account of her insane damage output.

Regardless, it is also vital to mention that the information presented in this article is based on leaks. Therefore, when the Spiral Abyss resets on Genshin Impact's live servers, it may not completely align with the content provided here. This is why fans should take the information present here with a pinch of salt and wait for HoYoverse to offer some details.

