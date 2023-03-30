Genshin Impact 3.6 Spiral Abyss: Floor 12 enemy lineups and blessing leaks

Genshin Impact version update 3.6 will be released in a few days. As such, the hype surrounding brand-new characters and all the content about to come HoYoverse's title is quite high. However, there is also a lot of excitement regarding the Spiral Abyss lineup for update 3.6. The enemies expected to be featured in that Domain in the upcoming patch have been leaked, and information regarding the same has been provided in this article.
Spiral Abyss is the ultimate end-game content in Genshin Impact and is the only place where veteran players can test their strongest characters. Therefore, knowing the enemy lineups associated with this Domain can help gamers prepare properly to face any type of challenge the Spiral Abyss has to offer. The relevant enemies have been mentioned below.
Full details regarding Genshin Impact version update 3.6 Spiral Abyss leaks
The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact in version update 3.6 is going to be completely changed. As usual, the blessings also seem to favor the featured five-star units in the limited-time banner this time. However, if players want, they can use other units as well. That's because, at this point in time, almost anything can work as long as the character has been built in an optimal manner. In any case, the lineup for the version update 3.6 Spiral Abyss is provided below.
It is safe to say that players will indeed face some tough challenges in the 3.6 Spiral Abyss. The return of Triple Maguu Kenki on Floor 12 will definitely make things difficult. In any case, the blessings of the Abyss Moon has been provided below for version update 3.6.
04/2023 - Phase 2: Reverberating Moon
A shockwave will be unleashed whenever the HP of a character decreases.
05/2023 - Phase 1: Erupting Moon
Triggering Bloom provides a +35% boost to Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom.
05/2023 - Phase 2: Flourishing Moon
Every character will gain a +200 EM whenever they take Bloom, Burgeon, or Hyperbloom damage.
It is quite clear from the blessings that the Spiral Abyss will focus on Dendro characters like Tighnari, Nahida, Baizhu, and Alhaitham. In fact, running Nahida's Hyperbloom team will be quite effective against triple Maguu Kenki on account of her insane damage output.
Regardless, it is also vital to mention that the information presented in this article is based on leaks. Therefore, when the Spiral Abyss resets on Genshin Impact's live servers, it may not completely align with the content provided here. This is why fans should take the information present here with a pinch of salt and wait for HoYoverse to offer some details.