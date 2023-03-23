Spiral Abyss Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Enemy lineups for Floors 11 and 12

New Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal some details about the upcoming Spiral Abyss changes for Floors 11 and 12. Keep in mind that such information is subject to change. That said, some parts of the new enemy lineups could be challenging for players if nothing is altered between then and now.

These Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks cover:

All enemy lineups

HP stat for all the enemies

Floor 11 Leyline Disorder

Upcoming Spiral Abyss phases

The original listing for this information came from @homdgcat, which can be seen in the following Tweet.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Enemy lineups for the Spiral Abyss's Floor 11 and 12

There is a ton of information to cover from this spreadsheet. If the Tweet is too small for you to view, then this article will provide a summary. For starters, the new Spiral Abyss changes are expected to debut on April 16, 2023, and should end around May 31, 2023.

Spiral Abyss Floor 11 enemy lineups

These foes will be present in one of the Chambers (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 11's Ley Line Disorder will supposedly be:

"All party members gain 75% Dendro DMG bonus."

Here are the enemy lineups for the first half of Floor 11's Chamber 1:

2x Wooden Shieldwall Mitachurl: 130,309 HP

130,309 HP 2x Blazing Axe Mitachurl: 130,309 HP

130,309 HP 2x Thunderhelm Lawachurl: 390,928 HP

By comparison, here are the details for the second half of Floor 11's Chamber 1, which includes nothing but Hydro foes:

3x Hydro Mimic Frog: 130,309 HP

130,309 HP 9x Hydro Mimic Raptor: 34,749 HP

34,749 HP 3x Hydro Abyss Mage: 86,873 HP

There are still more Chambers to cover.

Ruin Drake: Earthguards will supposedly be present (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the enemies expected to appear in the first half of Floor 11's Chamber 2:

4x Ruin Drake: Earthguard: 519,404 HP

519,404 HP 2x Ruin Grader: 438,374 HP

The second half will have these foes:

1x Hydro Hilichurl Rogue: 371,003 HP

371,003 HP 2x Anemo Hilichurl Rogue: 371,003 HP

371,003 HP 1x Hydro Geovishap: 389,665 HP

389,665 HP 1x Cryo Geovishap: 389,665 HP

Genshin Impact 3.6's Floor 11 Chamber 3's first half is rumored to feature several enemies, including the unpopular Shadowy Husks:

1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder: 382,630 HP

382,630 HP 1x Kairagi: Fiery Might: 382,630 HP

382,630 HP 1x Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax: 637,717 HP

637,717 HP 1x Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker: 478,287 HP

478,287 HP 1x Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer: 398,573 HP

398,573 HP 1x Shadowy Husk: Defender: 318,858 HP

The second half of the final part of Floor 11 consists of the following foes:

1x Fatui Skirmisher - Hydrogunner Legionnaire: 153,425 HP

153,425 HP 2x Fatui Skirmisher - Electrohammer Vanguard: 204,567 HP

204,567 HP 2x Fatui Mirror Maidens: 478,287 HP

That's it for the Spiral Abyss's Floor 11 in Genshin Impact 3.6.

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineups

Travelers have plenty of challenging foes to fight on Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

There is no Leyline Disorder on this floor. The first half of Floor 12's Chamber 1 includes these enemies:

1x Ruin Hunter: 416,233 HP

416,233 HP 2x Ruin Destroyer: 477,001

477,001 1x Ruin Destroyer: 340,715 HP

340,715 HP 1x Consecrated Fanged Beast: 795,002 HP

795,002 HP 1x Consecrated Homed Crocodile: 795,002 HP

Here is the second half of Floor 12's Chamber 1 in Genshin Impact 3.6:

1x Winged Dendroshroom: 227,143 HP

227,143 HP 1x Grounded Hydroshroom: 227,143 HP

227,143 HP 1x Winged Cryoshroom: 318,001 HP

318,001 HP 1x Grounded Geoshroom: 318,001 HP

318,001 HP 1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder: 545,144 HP

545,144 HP 1x Kairagi: Fiery Might: 545,144 HP

545,144 HP 2x Nobushi: Jintouban: 227,143 HP

227,143 HP 1x Consecrated Fanged Beast: 795,002 HP

795,002 HP 1x Consecrated Scorption: 795,002

The next few battles in the Spiral Abyss have fewer enemies, but they will have much higher HP.

Maguu Kenki is present in the final battle of the new Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12-2's first half is very simple in Genshin Impact 3.6, as it contains a single Aeonblight Drake with 2,188,775 HP. However, the second half includes the following:

3x Hydro Hilichurl Rogue: 643,757 HP

643,757 HP 1x Eremite Desert Clearwater: 463,505 HP

463,505 HP 1x Eremite Sunfrost: 463,505 HP

463,505 HP 1x Eremite Galehunter: 566,507 HP

566,507 HP 1x Eremite Scorching Loremaster: 566,507 HP

Finally, Floor 12's Chamber 3 has an Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network with 2,218,401 HP. The second half includes the highly unpopular triple Maguu Kenki:

1x Maguu Kenki: Lone Gale: 1,470,605 HP

1,470,605 HP 1x Maguu Kenki: Galloping Frost: 1,470,605 HP

1,470,605 HP 1x Maguu Kenki: Mask of Terror: 1,470,605 HP

That's it for the enemy lineups for Genshin Impact 3.6's updated Spiral Abyss. Some past leaks have had different foes than what was initially reported. Hence, gamers should consider the possibility that what's listed above can be altered before Genshin Impact 3.6 goes live.

Poll : Does the new enemy lineups look tough to you? Yes No 0 votes