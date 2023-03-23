Spiral Abyss Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Enemy lineups for Floors 11 and 12

New Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal some details about the upcoming Spiral Abyss changes for Floors 11 and 12. Keep in mind that such information is subject to change. That said, some parts of the new enemy lineups could be challenging for players if nothing is altered between then and now.
These Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks cover:
- All enemy lineups
- HP stat for all the enemies
- Floor 11 Leyline Disorder
- Upcoming Spiral Abyss phases
The original listing for this information came from @homdgcat, which can be seen in the following Tweet.
Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Enemy lineups for the Spiral Abyss's Floor 11 and 12
There is a ton of information to cover from this spreadsheet. If the Tweet is too small for you to view, then this article will provide a summary. For starters, the new Spiral Abyss changes are expected to debut on April 16, 2023, and should end around May 31, 2023.
Spiral Abyss Floor 11 enemy lineups
Floor 11's Ley Line Disorder will supposedly be:
"All party members gain 75% Dendro DMG bonus."
Here are the enemy lineups for the first half of Floor 11's Chamber 1:
- 2x Wooden Shieldwall Mitachurl: 130,309 HP
- 2x Blazing Axe Mitachurl: 130,309 HP
- 2x Thunderhelm Lawachurl: 390,928 HP
By comparison, here are the details for the second half of Floor 11's Chamber 1, which includes nothing but Hydro foes:
- 3x Hydro Mimic Frog: 130,309 HP
- 9x Hydro Mimic Raptor: 34,749 HP
- 3x Hydro Abyss Mage: 86,873 HP
There are still more Chambers to cover.
These are the enemies expected to appear in the first half of Floor 11's Chamber 2:
- 4x Ruin Drake: Earthguard: 519,404 HP
- 2x Ruin Grader: 438,374 HP
The second half will have these foes:
- 1x Hydro Hilichurl Rogue: 371,003 HP
- 2x Anemo Hilichurl Rogue: 371,003 HP
- 1x Hydro Geovishap: 389,665 HP
- 1x Cryo Geovishap: 389,665 HP
Genshin Impact 3.6's Floor 11 Chamber 3's first half is rumored to feature several enemies, including the unpopular Shadowy Husks:
- 1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder: 382,630 HP
- 1x Kairagi: Fiery Might: 382,630 HP
- 1x Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax: 637,717 HP
- 1x Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker: 478,287 HP
- 1x Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer: 398,573 HP
- 1x Shadowy Husk: Defender: 318,858 HP
The second half of the final part of Floor 11 consists of the following foes:
- 1x Fatui Skirmisher - Hydrogunner Legionnaire: 153,425 HP
- 2x Fatui Skirmisher - Electrohammer Vanguard: 204,567 HP
- 2x Fatui Mirror Maidens: 478,287 HP
That's it for the Spiral Abyss's Floor 11 in Genshin Impact 3.6.
Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineups
There is no Leyline Disorder on this floor. The first half of Floor 12's Chamber 1 includes these enemies:
- 1x Ruin Hunter: 416,233 HP
- 2x Ruin Destroyer: 477,001
- 1x Ruin Destroyer: 340,715 HP
- 1x Consecrated Fanged Beast: 795,002 HP
- 1x Consecrated Homed Crocodile: 795,002 HP
Here is the second half of Floor 12's Chamber 1 in Genshin Impact 3.6:
- 1x Winged Dendroshroom: 227,143 HP
- 1x Grounded Hydroshroom: 227,143 HP
- 1x Winged Cryoshroom: 318,001 HP
- 1x Grounded Geoshroom: 318,001 HP
- 1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder: 545,144 HP
- 1x Kairagi: Fiery Might: 545,144 HP
- 2x Nobushi: Jintouban: 227,143 HP
- 1x Consecrated Fanged Beast: 795,002 HP
- 1x Consecrated Scorption: 795,002
The next few battles in the Spiral Abyss have fewer enemies, but they will have much higher HP.
Floor 12-2's first half is very simple in Genshin Impact 3.6, as it contains a single Aeonblight Drake with 2,188,775 HP. However, the second half includes the following:
- 3x Hydro Hilichurl Rogue: 643,757 HP
- 1x Eremite Desert Clearwater: 463,505 HP
- 1x Eremite Sunfrost: 463,505 HP
- 1x Eremite Galehunter: 566,507 HP
- 1x Eremite Scorching Loremaster: 566,507 HP
Finally, Floor 12's Chamber 3 has an Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network with 2,218,401 HP. The second half includes the highly unpopular triple Maguu Kenki:
- 1x Maguu Kenki: Lone Gale: 1,470,605 HP
- 1x Maguu Kenki: Galloping Frost: 1,470,605 HP
- 1x Maguu Kenki: Mask of Terror: 1,470,605 HP
That's it for the enemy lineups for Genshin Impact 3.6's updated Spiral Abyss. Some past leaks have had different foes than what was initially reported. Hence, gamers should consider the possibility that what's listed above can be altered before Genshin Impact 3.6 goes live.
