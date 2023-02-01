5 tips to beat triple Maguu Kenki in Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 3.4 has an updated Spiral Abyss lineup that features a triple Maguu Kenki fight. While it might seem threatening on paper, there are some tips that make the encounter easier. These bits of advice will primarily focus on gameplay elements since that general type of information is the most useful for the average Traveler.

Casuals may struggle with Genshin Impact 3.4's triple Maguu Kenki lineup, so utilizing all these tips is in their best interest. Players can keep practicing until they clear this Spiral Abyss bout in under 180 seconds.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five tips for players struggling to beat the triple Maguu Kenki lineup in Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss

1) Group up all the enemies together

Doing something simple like dashing towards the blue Maguu Kenki and swapping characters should be enough to group the three enemies. There are several advantages to having all three foes next to one another:

Your AoE attacks can easily hit all enemies.

You should have a line of sight on all three of them, making reacting to their attacks easy.

There is less time spent running from one foe to another since they're all grouped up.

Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss can be challenging for players with suboptimal builds. One of the most important things a player can do to guarantee that they will earn all Primogems from this challenge is to clear the content quickly, so grouping up the triple Maguu Kenki lineup is highly recommended.

2) AoE attacks are immensely helpful here

Childe International is an example of a team that shouldn't have trouble with this fight (Image via HoYoverse)

While strong single-target damage characters can defeat a triple Maguu Kenki, it's best to use a strong AoE (Area of Effect) crew for efficiency's sake. Teams like Childe International are amazing for damaging all three foes at once without the player having to move all over the place.

Most AoE attacks from the playable cast have a fairly small range, which is why grouping up the three enemies from the previous tip was essential. Those using a good AoE team should be capable of completing this fight in about a minute or less, depending on their efficiency.

3) Take advantage of invincibility frames

Elemental Bursts and the startup of a dash both have invincibility frames. One Maguu Kenki can hit hard, so bracing all three of their attacks could cripple a player's run altogether. Because of this, it's logical to take advantage of invincibility frames whenever possible.

This tip applies to all hard Spiral Abyss fights, but one bears mention for casuals struggling with this new Genshin Impact 3.4 lineup. If you need practice your timing, then try this on the single Maguu Kenki you fight in Inazuma, but keep in mind that its AI is different from the three in the Spiral Abyss.

It is possible to clear this content without having an amazing healer or a shielder on the team.

4) They attack roughly every ten seconds

At the top of your Genshin Impact screen is a timer. Use it to see when one Maguu Kenki first attacks, and keep in mind that its next attack will be approximately ten seconds later. This is where the previous invincibility frames tip comes in handy.

Exploiting the AI of these three enemies is fairly easy if the player knows what to look for, and in this case, it's their attack timing. A skilled gamer can easily dodge all their attacks and complete the Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss without much hassle.

5) Shields and healers can greatly aid lesser-skilled players

Zhongli's shields can help lesser-skilled players from taking as much damage in their Spiral Abyss runs (Image via HoYoverse)

If the timing is too much for some Genshin Impact players to handle, they should try to incorporate a shielder like Zhongli or a dedicated healer like Kokomi. The shields and healing should offset most of the damage they would receive if they're unable to constantly spam Elemental Bursts or sprint between each enemy's attacks.

