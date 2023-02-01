5 best teams for Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss: Fight triple Maguu Kenki and others easily

The triple Maguu Kenki fight is back in Genshin Impact 3.4's new Spiral Abyss update. Naturally, some players might be curious to know some of the best teams to deal with this challenge. Thankfully, there are plenty of viable options to handle this threat and other enemies by this point in time.

A few different teams will be listed here, yet it should be stated that this isn't a complete list of every viable composition for Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss. The five entries are just easy-to-use lineups with some good variations.

The triple Maguu Kenki fight is the main part of the new update that's worth addressing here.

Childe International, Xiao team, and more excellent comps to use against triple Maguu Kenki fight in Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss

1) Raiden National

The tried and true team of Raiden National is still good in the new iteration of Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss. Skilled players have used this team to clear the most challenging floors in the past, and it's no different to the triple Maguu Kenki lineup.

Travelers need to group the three foes together and take advantage of the invincibility frames in Elemental Bursts and dashing. Raiden Shogun is the only 5-star character on the team, and she's appeared in several Event Wishes thus far.

Ergo, many players already have a copy of her. The remaining members of this team are 4-star characters who are easy to obtain.

2) Childe International

This team works on a similar premise to Raiden National, but with two 5-star characters instead of one. In this example, it's Childe, Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett. The last three characters are splashable and can work in various viable team comps.

Childe is the main DPS of the team, and his three allies greatly enhance his capabilities. He can flourish against three Maguu Kenkis, as long as the player is smart about their rotations and keeps the three enemies grouped up.

3) Nahida Hyperbloom

Nahida is a wonderful unit with several great allies for a viable Hyperbloom team comp capable of defeating the triple Maguu Kenkis from Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss. An example team would consist of the following:

Nahida

Yelan

Kazuha

Raiden Shogun

That is full of several 5-star characters that F2P players or casuals might not have. Nonetheless, those fortunate to own all four should have no issue clearing the Spiral Abyss due to their splashability.

4) Alhaitham Spread

Spread damage is quite good in Genshin Impact 3.4, so a team focusing on Alhaitham's unique traits is certainly viable. The character was released in this Version Update, meaning that it's likely that some players may wish to use him.

This team uses him, Fischl, Kazuha, and Zhongli. Alhaitham and Fischl can easily trigger Spread, Kazuha deals excellent AoE damage and shreds some Elemental RES, while Zhongli has a top-tier shield to protect his allies.

Like Nahida, Alhaitham has never been around a triple Maguu Kenki Spiral Abyss before. However, there is no reason why Alhaitham shouldn't be able to excel in it, thanks to his tremendous damage.

5) Xiao team

Xiao teams are incredibly safe in a triple Maguu Kenki Spiral Abyss fight in Genshin Impact 3.4. An example of such a team comp includes:

Xiao

Faruzan

Zhongli

Bennett

Zhongli's shields and Bennett's heals can easily offset any damage that Xiao gets. Faruzan is a good supporting character, enabling him to be even more offensively potent if she's C6. Just let Xiao repeatedly do his Plunging Attacks after doing his Elemental Burst for an easy clear.

