Latest leaks from @Stepleaker and @Shyrcs have hinted that the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 update might release one of the longest World Quest series in the game. It will supposedly take place in the Fortress of Meropide. This is a new location in Fontaine that will be added in the future patch. Based on the leaks, it seems that the duration of the entire quest series is expected to be around six hours.

That said, it can take even longer to finish it than that due to some characters playing a role in both the World Quest and the main Archon Quest. Travelers can find out more about it in this article.

Do remember that this information is based on leaks, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Leaks suggest Genshin Impact 4.1 will release one of the longest World Quests

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact will release a new region in the north of the Court of Fontaine along with some World Quest series.

According to a couple of credible sources, Stepleaker and Shyrcs, one of the new missions will take place in the Fortress of Meropide, an underwater prison in Fontaine. In addition, it is expected to be the longest quest in the Hydro Nation and might take around six hours to complete.

However, the leakers further claim that the quest can also take longer than that due to some characters playing active roles in both the Fontaine Archon Quest and the World Quest.

Thus, if someone triggers both events at the same time, they may have to jump between both storylines to make the entities available to progress with the mission, running the chance of having an unpleasant experience.

While the upcoming quest line is expected to be the longest in Fontaine, it will be shorter than the Aranyaka World Quest series in Sumeru.

The latter is currently the longest storyline in Genshin Impact that is not related to the main plot of the game. It takes around 10 hours to complete the story without skipping the dialogues but can be shortened to six hours if players speedrun it.

In any case, if the leaks are true, Genshin Impact players can expect a ton of free Primogem rewards for completing the rumored quest line in the Fortress of Meropide. Given that these are leaks, the information may change before its official release.