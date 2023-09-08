Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks hint at Ayato rerun and Focalor's release

The Genshin Impact community has recently received new leaks about the version 4.2 update. The new banner leaks have disclosed that Focalor will debut with three other 5-star rerun characters. The source of these leaks happens to be Uncle YC and many other reliable leakers who have great track records. This article will cover everything players need to know about 4.2 banners and their potential release.

According to the leaks, Ayato, Baizhu, Focalor, and Cyno will make an appearance as 5-star characters on Genshin Impact 4.2 banners. Other relevant information will be mentioned in the article below for the reader's convenience.

Focalor's debut and upcoming 5-star reruns in Genshin Impact 4.2 banner leaked

Reliable leaker Uncle YC was the first to share news about the Genshin Impact 4.2 banners. It is pretty common for the leaker to share banner leaks using riddles that are easy to solve or understand. The four emotes represent four characters that will make an appearance in 4.2 banners. Here are all the character names found after solving the riddle:

Kamisato Ayato

Baizhu

Focalor (Hydro Archon)

Cyno

Other reliable leakers have verified and shared more details about the particular version and future patches.

More leaks about 4.2 from other reliable sources (Image via Discord)

Based on the summary shared by HutaoLover77 on his discord, Uncle YC has not shared the banner order. The current speculation suggests the following banner order:

Phase I: Ayato + Furina

Phase II: Baizhu + Cyno

Do note the above banner order is yet to be confirmed and is subject to change. Hence, Genshin Impact players should take all of this with grains of salt.

4.2 banner and Focalor release speculations

Focalor might debut in Phase I (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officials have a strict schedule of releasing new version updates every 42 days or 6 weeks. With the latest version 4.0 update released on August 16, 2023, players can easily anticipate the release dates for future patch updates. With this in mind, here are the release dates for future patches:

Patch 4.1: September 27, 2023

Patch 4.2: November 8, 2023

This implies that the Phase I banners for version 4.2 will be released on November 8, and Phase II should drop 21 days later, on November 29, 2023. Since Focalor will be a new 5-star character in Genshin Impact, she has a higher chance to appear on Phase I banners.

Expected weapon banner for 4.2 update

Expected 5-star weapon reruns (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming the banner leaks are correct, players can expect the following 5-star weapons to return in 4.2 banners:

Haran Geppaku Futsu

Staff of the Scarlet Sands

Jadefall's Splendor

All of these are signature weapons of 5-star characters leaked to rerun in the upcoming banners.

In Focalor's case, she will debut with her own 5-star signature weapon called Final Judgment of Tears. This new sword is rumored to be a CRIT sword, which will be tailor-made for Focalor in Genshin Impact.