Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks hint at Skirk's appearance and number of voice lines

After Genshin Impact's recent 4.2 drip marketing, the community has started receiving tons of leaks and crumbs about future characters. Skirk, who was last mentioned in the 4.0 Archon Quest, has been rumored to appear in the upcoming 4.2 Archon Quest. Keep in mind that these are early leaks, and there is still no confirmation about Childe's master making a physical appearance.

That said, reliable sources have suggested that she will appear as an NPC in the Archon Quest. At the moment, nothing is known about her appearance as a playable character.

This article will cover everything known about Skirk from recent Genshin Impact leaks.

Disclaimer: This article contains 4.2 Archon Quest spoilers. The information provided is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Skirk appearance in Genshin Impact 4.2 Archon Quest leaked

Expand Tweet

The Genshin Impact community has received an abundance of leaks after the recent drip marketing posts. Reliable sources such as FurinaaLover and GenshinIntel have claimed that Childe's master Skirk will be making an appearance in version 4.2 Archon Quest.

The source has claimed that the Archon Quest will be including her voice only. This implies that players have yet to see her official character design in Genshin Impact.

Although there are various concept arts floating on the internet, as of this writing, sources have not found any evidence to shortlist the most plausible design.

The claims have also been backed by Uncle DN on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit. The leaker has disclosed the dialog counts of all the characters that will be featured in the 4.2 Archon Quest. As per the post, Skirk will have 35 dialogs. It will be interesting to see how and why Skirk will be taking action in the upcoming storyline.

Despite the content of her dialogs being currently unknown, travelers can expect something new. She was officially introduced in the recent 4.0 Archon Quest by Childe. After him being imprisoned in the Fortress of Meropide, many in the Genshin Impact community had already anticipated her involvement.

Everything known about Skirk so far

Although her release date is still unknown, Skirk is one of many upcoming characters who was leaked back in the June 2023 leak flood. She is mentioned only in Childe's voice-over before recently being mentioned in 4.2 Archon Quest.

Childe has described his master as an exceptional warrior and strict at teaching. Despite being one of the most dangerous of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers and specifically chosen for his combat prowess, he claims that Skirk could easily defeat him with one hand. This suggests how strong Childe's master is according to lore, and hopefully, the same will be translated into her kit.