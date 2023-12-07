Genshin Impact 4.3 Ayaka rerun release date leaks

Leaks from reliable sources suggest that Kamisato Ayaka will likely get a rerun banner in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update. It is speculated she will be in the first half of the patch alongside Navia, the newest 5-star Geo character in the game. If these leaks are true, this could potentially be the Cryo Princess' third rerun banner and fourth overall.

Since Ayaka is expected to be in the first phase, her banner will be available as soon as the new Genshin Impact 4.3 update goes live. In this article, travelers can find her banner date and a countdown until its release.

Note: The banner info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Leaks suggest Ayaka will be in Phase I of Genshin Impact 4.3

Version 4.3 banner order (Image via PTl)

Genshin Impact 4.3 is expected to go live around December 20, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously. According to leaks via PTL and Madame Furina, Kamisato Ayaka is supposedly in the first phase of the next Fontaine patch. Assuming this is true, travelers can expect her banner to be available as soon as the update goes live.

Some players might want a countdown timer that shows the time left until Ayaka's banner is released, so here's one:

Ayaka's banner will last three weeks, or 21 days, until January 10, 2023. She is one of the best damage dealers in the game, so travelers can go for her if they lack a good main DPS unit. Fortunately, Ayaka is also pretty F2P friendly.

Mistsplitter Reforged is the Cryo Princess' 5-star signature weapon. It is one of the best Swords in the game with a very high CRIT DMG sub-stat and strong passive. Luckily, it will also likely be available during the entire first phase of version 4.3.

It is worth mentioning that Ayaka is expected to be involved in the flagship event of version 4.3. She will supposedly appear with a couple of other characters from Inazuma, such as Yoimiya and Ayato. In addition, Madame Furina also claims that Ayaka will wear her Springbloom Missive skin and appear on the key visual of the v4.3 patch.

More details about the Genshin Impact 4.3 banners and events will be revealed during the Special Program, which will be livestreamed on December 8, 2023, at 7 am (UTC-5) on Twitch.