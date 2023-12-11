Genshin Impact 4.4 drip marketing date and upcoming character leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.4 update will go live on January 31, 2024, and it's speculated that HoYoverse will release two new playable characters in this patch. One is Cloud Retainer and the other is a new character from Liyue described as the "Lion-dance Boy" due to his appearance seemingly inspired by the traditional Chinese Lion dance. Officials are expected to drip market both before version 4.3 goes live.

On that note, Travelers can find more about the rumored upcoming characters in Genshin Impact 4.4 and their potential drip marketing date in this article.

Note: Everything in this article is based on leaks and speculations and is, thus, subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Cloud Retainer and Lion-dance Boy drip marketing date

As mentioned, Genshin Impact 4.4 is expected to release two playable characters. Among the two is Lion-dance Boy, and after months of speculation and teasing, its potential design was finally shared by GenshinMeow.

If the leaks about their release turn out to be true, Travelers can expect the officials to drip market both Cloud Retainer and the Lion-dance Boy a couple of days before version 4.3 is released. This claim is based on the past trend, and here are some examples:

Furina and Charlotte made their debut in version 4.2, but HoYoverse announced them two days before version 4.1 was released.

Navia and Chevreuse would debut in version 4.3 but were announced two days before version 4.2 was released.

Considering these points, it's safe to assume that the officials will drip market Cloud Retainer and Lion-dance Boy on December 18, 2023, which falls two days before version 4.3's release date. Currently, only two of them are expected to be the new playable units in Genshin Impact 4.4.

According to the leaked Lantern Rite event banner, Lion-dance Boy appears to be a Pyro unit. Furthermore, it is speculated that he is a Catalyst unit. Travelers can also find an entity resembling a lion above Ganyu and Shenhe in that image, who appears to be a companion of the rumored Boy.

In addition, Cloud Retainer can be seen standing behind the Lion-dance Boy in her human form. A notable leaker called Videre recently shared the Adeptus' design, which is also expected to be her playable character model. She doesn't seem to have a Vision, but leaks from reliable sources state that she is likely to be an Anemo unit.

More details are expected to be leaked once the version 4.4 beta begins.