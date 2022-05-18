Genshin Impact to add new Diluc Skin with special effects: Leaks reveal potential idle animation content

New Genshin Impact leaks have disclosed that new skins are being prepared for Diluc Ragnvindr in patch 2.8.

It is the first time that a male character will get a new skin in-game. Since skins are assets that are usually not added to the testing beta, leakers and dataminers are yet to get their hands on the image of the skin. The leaks have also further explained that the new skin will have special effects and new idle animation.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Lastly, Can't wait to see the Diluc and Fischl skins too although I probably won't buy the Diluc one myself.



First male char skin tho so I wanna do a poll and see



Without even knowing how the skin will look, will you buy his skin? Lastly, Can't wait to see the Diluc and Fischl skins too although I probably won't buy the Diluc one myself.First male char skin tho so I wanna do a poll and seeWithout even knowing how the skin will look, will you buy his skin?

Here, players will be guided to learn everything they need to know about the new skins under development for Diluc.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Diluc to get new skin with special effects and new idle animations

Multiple credible sources have revealed that the upcoming patch 2.8 update will release a new skin for Diluc. The said skin is said to have some special effect and a new idle animation was added to Genshin Impact.

Not long ago, Diluc was shown wearing a KFC outfit and sources have claimed that the new skin will be different than the KFC outfit but will share some similarities.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Waiting Room) @SaveYourPrimos Just to clarify: alleged!DD said Diluc's skin is "similar to something we've seen previously, but Noelle's isn't coming along."



It is safe to assume he was referring to the KFC collaboration and that Diluc's skin will look similar to the promotional outfit. Just to clarify: alleged!DD said Diluc's skin is "similar to something we've seen previously, but Noelle's isn't coming along."It is safe to assume he was referring to the KFC collaboration and that Diluc's skin will look similar to the promotional outfit. https://t.co/NZuREAmhju

Diluc Mains and his fans are thrilled with the news and have taken over the internet to express their excitement. The recent leaks make Diluc sound special or favored by Hoyoverse. He is not only the first male character to receive a new skin but also the first 5-star character to get special effects and new idle animations added to their new skin.

Leaker Xwides have revealed more information about the new idle animations added to Diluc's skin. A small scroll will appear during Diluc's idle animation, which has something written in the common tongue or the Tevyat language. The writing reads "Attn (Attention). Snowing" when translated.

Xwides Impact @Xwides

На свитке написано: Внимание. Идет снег



#Genshinlmpact Скин для Дилюка использует данный предмет. Предположительно во время анимации бездействия.На свитке написано: Внимание. Идет снег Скин для Дилюка использует данный предмет. Предположительно во время анимации бездействия.На свитке написано: Внимание. Идет снег#Genshinlmpact https://t.co/RqIkmWSRFO

Very little to no information is available about the special effects that have been mentioned in leaks related to Diluc's new skin. Speculation suggests it could be something related to flames since Diluc holds a Pyro vision, but it is still too early to predict something like that.

Genshin Impact Fans have also been confused why Diluc is getting skin with special effects, yet Jean and Keqing skins do not have any. The community has already made various speculations and theories, but players are advised to wait for future leaks or announcements of the skin.

The skin under development for Diluc will be something worth waiting for in Genshin Impact. Hopefully, the new skin will live up to the community's expectations.

Edited by Srijan Sen