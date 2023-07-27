Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: New standard banner character additions and more

A fairly reliable Genshin Impact leaker called @keikakutori, also known as Uncle Chicken, has shared some new interesting leaks related to the future Fontaine updates. The leaks talk about the potential rarities of a few upcoming playable units, including Chiori. Furthermore, there are rumors that Genshin Impact might add another character to the Standard Wish banner, besides Wriothesley.

This article will briefly go over all the leaks about the upcoming Fontaine characters and possible changes in the permanent gacha pool. That said, the following information is yet to be confirmed by Genshin Impact, so there might be a few differences in the final content.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest Chiori is a 4-star character and hints at new Standard Wish characters

The latest leaks from @keikakutori have shed light upon a few interesting things concerning the future Fontaine updates. Several leakers have already confirmed that Chiori is an upcoming playable unit and was initially expected to be a 5-star unit. However, Keikakutori now claims that she will be released as a 4-star character. Meanwhile, her release date, element, and weapon of choice are still uncertain.

Not much is known about Chiori at the moment, apart from the few details shared by Kirara in her voice lines. The former is a very famous designer from Inazuma, who takes pride in her work and is currently running a fashion label in Fontaine.

The leaker has also stated that Navia and Clorinde will be 5-star characters. Luckily, the Overture Teaser confirmed that Navia has Geo vision, while Clorinde possesses Electro vision, so it is safe to assume that they will at least be playable in the future. Although their release dates are still up in the air, it is speculated that one of them will be added to the Standard Banner.

Speaking of Standard Banner, Keikakutori has also claimed that Genshin Impact will move at least two 5-star characters from every upcoming nation to the permanent gacha. For Fontaine, it is speculated that Wriothesley will be the first one to join the permanent banner, while the other will either be Navia or Clorinde.

On a side note, Inazuma is the only nation without any 5-star character in the Standard Banner, and it seems that it will stay like this for a while.