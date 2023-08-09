Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Resurrection of a dead character expected in future updates

One of the most reliable Genshin Impact leakers called Sagiri might have hinted that a dead character will likely be resurrected in one of the upcoming updates. While they didn't mention who that entity is likely to be, there are only two possibilities - Guizhong and La Signora. Interestingly, there have been several leaks in the past claiming that the former will be released as a playable character.

It has been hinted in the old leaks that Guizhong will likely be reincarnated as a Lady and will receive a new design. It is also speculated that her new self will become playable. Travelers should take the following information with a grain of salt since it is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact might resurrect a dead character, as per leaks

@SagiriShape is one of the most reliable leakers in the community, and they might just have hinted at a resurrection of a dead character. However, they did not specifically mention any name, and there are only two possibilities when speaking of a dead character in Genshin Impact; Guizhong and La Signora. Luckily, several old leaks have already hinted that there is a good chance that the former will become a playable unit.

cAptive @cAptive5976 @GenshinXOanime @SagiriShape No lmao they are talking about themselves lmao

Sagiri was kinda dead for months

Having said that, it is worth mentioning that @SagiriShape has deleted their account on multiple occasions in the past, and they have been inactive for several months. Therefore, it is currently hard to conclude whether they are providing a leak about the potential resurrection of a dead character or just announcing their return to the scene, as one fan mentions in the above tweet.

Sagiri themselves is yet to make a comment on whether it is a leak or not. Genshin Impact players can find more information below if it is a leak.

The above Instagram post showcases leaks from Uncle A claiming that Guizhong will be reincarnated as a "Lady" and her new version will become playable. Players can swipe the image to view all the images in the post. Furthermore, it seems that Guizhong will likely receive a new character design due to her rebirth. That said, her release date is currently still unknown.

On a related note, Madame Ping and Cloud Retainer are also expected to become playable. The latter is speculated to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update, which will celebrate the next Lantern Rite festival.