Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks suggest Skirk's appearance in 4.x version

Some recent Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks indicate that Skirk could appear in one of this title's 4.x updates. Note that "x," in this case, represents any single-digit number. No concrete evidence is available that suggests she will appear in a specific Version Update just yet. All that is known is that she will be present in one of the Fontaine patches, although her exact role is yet to be revealed.

It's worth mentioning that her appearance doesn't guarantee she will be playable. Skirk is still largely a mysterious character, especially since there are only a few leaks involving her at the moment. This article will cover the latest information currently known about Tartaglia's former master.

What current Fontaine leaks say about Genshin Impact's Skirk

Here is what leaker Videre said (Image via t.me/s/videreleaks)

Here is what one Genshin Impact leak from Videre states in English (the quote was translated from Russian):

"Character Information! Skirk will definitely appear in one form or another in 4.x. The design of the girl that I posted some time ago is hers, but I'm not sure if it is final. Exclusive Leak."

The leaker is very confident that this character will appear in some form within a Fontaine patch. Sadly, that's everything known about her upcoming appearance thus far. Whether her presence will be a minor cameo or a big lore drop tied to the Abyss remains to be seen.

Old appearance leaks

Several different designs have been leaked for Skirk thus far. However, unfortunately, miHoYo has DMCA'd some of the good embeds that showed them all together. This also means this article cannot legally post the actual photos without the embed doing so.

That Reddit post above has a "View" button so one can see some of the more recent designs. Some old concept art is visible in the following Instagram post, which displays 14 more designs, and these aren't even all the ones leaked yet.

Note that none of these concepts have been confirmed to be chosen as the final design for Skirk. None of them might appear in the game, and something else can be selected. No current gameplay videos have been leaked for this character yet, either.

It is worth mentioning that her release date is unknown. All the discussions about her showing up in one of the 4.x patches merely indicate that she will have a presence in one of those updates, possibly as an NPC of some sort. There is currently no reliable information on her playable status in Genshin Impact.

The above Reddit post has a hyperlink that will take Genshin Impact players to an Imgur photo showing another new design that may be Skirk.

There is very little in the way of official information known about this character. That said, Tartaglia has a voice-over referencing her and how he hopes that she needs two hands to beat him, indicating that Skirk is very powerful. His Character Story 4 also alludes to her being his master and how she exists in a realm where time flows differently from the rest of Teyvat.

More unexpected Genshin Impact leaks about this character could arrive in the future, so stay tuned for further news and updates.