Genshin Impact Furina gameplay leaks: Walk-on-water ability, idle and attack sequence animations

Since Genshin Impact's Fontaine arc is progressing through each update, new characters and mechanics are being introduced to players. One of those characters comes in the form of the Hydro Archon, who is also supposed to be shredded in a mystery in terms of her lore. Furina, after getting introduced since the first Fontaine update, will become playable in v4.2.

Fans and players waiting for her reveal can dig in deeper to find several leaks regarding her kit. However, recent posts from data miners have footage showcasing in-game idle animations and interesting features surrounding her kit, all of which will be listed below.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take every information mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Furina's unique attack animations, idle, and walk-on-water ability leaked for Genshin Impact 4.2

Furina's abilities certainly stand out from the rest of the characters that came before her. While the community does have a fair idea of her kit, the recent leaks provide a much better look at her gameplay across every ability. Players waiting for her release will be pleased to know about her unique skill of walking on water, alongside her supporting nature in the field.

The following post should provide a clear idea of how Furina's kit works based on the leaks that appeared a few days ago.

Regarding the gameplay leaks, aside from the abilities, Furina's normal attacks include a blend of fencing and dancing poses. The community seems to be loving the over-the-top moveset while she merely performs her normal attacks.

Based on the leaker Uncle, Furina's idle is said to involve two primary animations, including a seahorse and bubbles in one, alongside sweets, foam, and a circle in the other.

However, one particular feature from Furina's kit seems to have caught the eye of many in the community already. Much like Kokomi, it seems the Hydro Archon can walk on water as well.

According to the Genshin Impact leaks, Furina's ability to walk on water comes from her elemental skill, where the total uptime is 30 seconds. This is significantly longer compared to Kokomi's 12-second uptime.

Furina is expected to release alongside Genshin Impact 4.2, scheduled for November 8, 2023. Typically, the exact phase release remains unknown. Readers can find Furina's signature weapon leaks here.