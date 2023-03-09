Genshin Impact Geo catgirl character leaks: Momoka release date, appearance, and other details

The highly anticipated Geo catgirl that was leaked for Genshin Impact 3.7 is formally known as Momoka. Keep in mind that everything featured in this article is subject to change. Here is what has been revealed thus far:

She will be playable in Version 3.7.

She's a 5-star Geo Sword user who has a shield on her Elemental Skill.

Her appearance (which can be seen in the cover photo for this article).

Potential icon for her Constellation.

Some of the original leaks were by Kuroo, who has since deleted them. That said, the information offered in this article is considered reliable by the leaking community as a whole.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Momoka leaks: Release date, appearance, and more about the Geo Catgirl

Current Genshin Impact leaks indicate that this Geo catgirl will be playable in Version 3.7. HoYoverse is yet to announce when that update will take place, meaning that players will have to speculate about her release date.

Travelers already know that Version 3.5 began on March 1, 2023. Version 3.6 is expected to start 42 days later, which would be April 12, 2023. Add another 42 days to get the likely release date for Version 3.7, which would be May 24, 2023.

Assuming that Genshin Impact 3.7 launches on May 24, 2023, that means Momoka would have two potential launch dates:

May 24, 2023: If she's released in the first phase

If she's released in the first phase June 14, 2023: If she's released in the second phase

Do note that the above dates are purely speculation based on past precedence regarding how long Version Updates and banners usually are. There are currently no specific details about the Geo catgirl's Event Wish.

Geo catgirl appearance

Leaked screenshots of her model from different angles (Image via u/No-Lifeguard4399, u/ukrisreng)

The above image shows a front, side, and back view of Momoka's model in Genshin Impact. She does not currently have a microwave render like some other upcoming characters do, so this leak should suffice when it comes to showing off a large portion of her appearance.

Some old leaks have stated that this entity's cat ears are fake, yet her tails are real. There isn't much known about the character regarding her lore, so there is no way to confirm those details at the moment. The only thing left to discuss regarding this character is tied to her abilities.

Geo catgirl abilities

Mero @merlin_impact Okay, since everyone has already seen how Momoka looks. I'll tell you a little about her kit.



Momoka is Geo sword user.

Her main role is shielder (Yeah yeah, another geo shield).



E - shield, has tap and press versions Okay, since everyone has already seen how Momoka looks. I'll tell you a little about her kit.Momoka is Geo sword user.Her main role is shielder (Yeah yeah, another geo shield).E - shield, has tap and press versions

Very little has been revealed about her kit. All that's known is that she is a Geo Sword user rumored to be a five-star character. Also, she can create a shield with her Elemental Skill. Her Elemental Skill apparently has two variations, but nothing specific has been stated about what the tap and press versions do.

The Genshin Impact 3.7 beta is yet to start. Thus, players will have to wait until that beta test begins for some footage of Momoka's abilities to be released.

The only leak left to cover is an icon that is apparently connected to Momoka's Constellations. It is unknown which one this logo is supposed to represent. No specific details pertaining to what each Constellation does have been released thus far.

By the time this article was written, Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks were being released frequently, whereas 3.7 information was largely limited to what has been shown in this article. Travelers must wait until the next beta test to get more details on this highly anticipated character.

