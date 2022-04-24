Genshin Impact goes 14 banners without Kazuha rerun, fans are hopeful for V2.8 Livestream announcement 

Kazuha might be one of the best characters in Genshin Impact, but he hasn't been summonable in a long time, leaving fans hoping that he will have his rerun soon.

There have been leaks stating that he would appear in Genshin Impact 2.8, but there were also leaks that stated he would be in either Version 2.5 or 2.6.

Hence, it's something players should only believe in once it's confirmed to be happening.

It has been 14 banners since his debut, leading many Travelers to hope that he will return soon. That number will likely only grow, making the time between his debut and first rerun far longer than the average 5-star unit.

Note: This article is based on rumors. Hence, readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.

It's been 14 banners since Kazuha's last banner in Genshin Impact

A release date for Kazuha's rerun is currently unknown (Image via miHoYo)

The following character banners have happened since Kazuha's first run:

Ayaka's debut Yoimiya's debut Raiden Shogun's debut Kokomi's debut Childe's second rerun Hu Tao's rerun Albedo's rerun and Eula's rerun Itto's debut Shenhe's debut and Xiao's rerun Zhongli's rerun and Ganyu's rerun Yae Miko's debut Raiden Shogun's rerun + Kokomi's rerun Ayato's debut and Venti's rerun Ayaka's rerun

Seeing several characters debut after him and get reruns before him is heartbreaking to Genshin Impact fans who desperately want him. His original banner ran from June 29, 2021, to July 20, 2021.

It's been nearly ten months since then, and the rumors about him state that he will be in the 2.8 update. Assuming the rumors are correct, it could be well over a year if that's true. Anything false will inevitably disappoint gamers who want Kazuha.

Rumors of him being in Genshin Impact 2.8

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Am I really gonna do this again because I was so off on the patch dates with this last time.... idek why I'm giving another one but 2.8 UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Kazuha will get some dedicated story for his re-run (mentioned in the previous tweet), the amount or the way in which this happens is unknown. [Questionable]Kazuha will get some dedicated story for his re-run (mentioned in the previous tweet), the amount or the way in which this happens is unknown. [Questionable]Am I really gonna do this again because I was so off on the patch dates with this last time.... idek why I'm giving another one but 2.8 twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… [Questionable]Am I really gonna do this again because I was so off on the patch dates with this last time.... idek why I'm giving another one but 2.8 twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

There have been several leaks since this one talking about Kazuha appearing in Genshin Impact 2.8. It could be true, or it could be completely bogus.

Travelers should know that Genshin Impact 2.7's release date hasn't been confirmed yet, so it's difficult to speculate when Version 2.8 will come out. Due to this, one can't provide a release date for any speculated banners or livestream dates.

Considering how many characters who debuted after Kazuha's first run have had reruns already, it wouldn't be unheard of if he finally had his own rerun before Version 3.0 happens.

rin @spiritsoothers im at 70 pity... might pull for ayaka depending on whether or not kazuha is in 2.8 so im gonna wait to pull until the next livestream im at 70 pity... might pull for ayaka depending on whether or not kazuha is in 2.8 so im gonna wait to pull until the next livestream

He's a potent unit that makes clearing the hardest content in the game much more manageable.

Ergo, many Travelers want this information to be confirmed because it gives them a timeframe that can determine whether or not they pull on an upcoming banner or not.

F2P players who want him will likely have to skip Yelan and other upcoming Event Wishes if he shows up soon. If the opposite is true, then players wouldn't have to be so stingy with their Primogems and Intertwined Fates.

Keep in mind that leaks and rumors can be inaccurate, especially for a Version Update that is so far away. Still, this is the best information currently available.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Kazuha will have a rerun before Genshin Impact 3.0 comes out? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar