Genshin Impact Hu Tao Banner: Venti, Ayaka, or Rosaria - Who arrives next?

On March 2, 2020, Genshin Impact launched a banner story for the long-rumored 5-star Pyro-type Hu Tao. Fans are now wondering which character will be next to arrive.

Hu Tao is currently available for the "Papilio Charontis" limited-time event from March 2nd to 16th. Other 4-star characters are tagging along, namely Xingqiu, Chongyun, and Xiangling. They are all part of Genshin Impact 1.3.

Genshin Impact 1.4 is rumored to arrive later this month. It could also be the month after. The gaming community is speculating about possible banner characters for the upcoming update, including Venti, Ayaka, and Rosaria.

Genshin Impact 1.4 rumors and reactions about Venti, Ayaka, and Rosaria

Some rumors about Genshin Impact 1.4 suggest a possible rerun of the 5-star Anemo-type, Venti, as a banner character. Fans are already loving the idea. Twitter user CKamijan posted Venti's image with the caption, hoping the speculations were true.

Praying the leak is true! Oh Venti, you sweet child of mine! #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/WnHnpfrCNJ — Violet Everlast 😷~#KyoAniStrong~💗 (@CKamijan) February 12, 2021

However, there is also a possibility that a new character may debut in Genshin Impact 1.4. Ayaka is one of the strongest contenders who was a part of the beta before the game was released in September 2020.

Twitter user iKarinia posted gameplay footage of Ayako, stating that she is excited and hyped for the rumored Cryo-type character.

Advertisement

Besides the two mentioned, Rosaria is also popular in the rumor mill. She's a Cryo-type NPC speculated to arrive in Genshin Impact's soon. Lumie, a Genshin Impact leaker, posted a video showing some clips of Rosaria.

Who arrives in Genshin Impact 1.4?

As rumors circulate, nothing has been confirmed by miHoYo about who will become a Genshin Impact 1.4 banner character.

Fans of the game should stay updated with the latest developments from official sources. Meanwhile, gamers can always enjoy limited-time events, primarily Hu Tao's banner story quest, available at the moment.