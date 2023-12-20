Genshin Impact leak shows Xianyun (Cloud retainer) and Gaming's gacha splash arts

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have shared new insight on Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Gaming. Both characters will debut in the upcoming version 4.4 banners, as confirmed by HoYoverse's drip marketing posts dropped earlier this week. While the fans have shown their restlessness about the lack of content in version 3.3, these leaks will provide a reason to look forward to future updates.

The previous leaks disclosed details about their kit, but the latest ones uncovered their splash art. In this article, we will highlight the newly leaked splash art along with other Genshin Impact leaks.

Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) & Gaming's Genshin Impact splash art leaked

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact leaker, King Varka, has shared the splash art of Xianyun and Gaming. The design is quite extraordinary for a 4-star character who will debut in version 4.4 banners. In the splash art, players can see the mask used during his Wushou Dance. Furthermore, you can also see a small creature that Gaming summons during his Elemental Burst, as per kit leaks.

Meanwhile, Cloud Retainer or Xianyun's leaked splash art can easily be one of the best summoning visuals in Genshin Impact. It is a perfect blend of elegance and aesthetics with multiple key elements. You can see her original crane form (adeptal form) in the background.

As per leaks, the mechanical bird and the small Anemo cranes flying nearby are part of her kit. She summons this mechanical bird that heals the entire party during her Elemental Burst.

Other leaks about Xianyun

Tons of Xianyun leaks have already been shared in the community. She is expected to be a 5-star Anemo Catalyst character from Liyue Harbor. Based on her leaked gameplay footage and kit information, she can fulfill multiple roles in the party. Xianyun is a healer, sub-DPS, plunge attack enabler + buffer, and on-field driver.

As a new 5-star, players can expect her to debut in version 4.4 Phase I banners rumored to drop on January 31, 2024.

Other leaks about Gaming

As per recent leaks, Gaming is an upcoming 4-star Claymore character with Pyro vision. His entire kit revolves around his enhanced plunge attacks, consuming and restoring his own health. Elemental Skill consumes HP to perform enhanced plunge attacks. Meanwhile, his Elemental Burst infuses all his attacks with Pyro and summons a creature that can reset his skill cooldown.

Gaming will be one of the featured 4-star in version 4.4 banners. He is expected to debut in version 4.4 Phase II banners rumored to drop on February 21, 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact Hub for more news, leaks, and updates.