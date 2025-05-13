Genshin Impact leak suggests a new fan-favorite character being unplayable in 5.8

Genshin Impact 5.6 released a new Interlude Quest featuring Mondstadt characters. In this mission, characters like Alice, Barbeloth, Mini Durin, and Varka had special appearances. Moreover, at the end of this quest, we learnt that Albedo wanted to give Mini Durin a human appearance.
Albedo's mission was successful, and we also see a glimpse of Durin's human form in a cutscene near the end of the Mondstadt Interlude Quest, Paralogism. Trusted leakers like HxG have shared details about his playability and possible release version.
This article lists the new Genshin Impact leaks about Durin, which suggest that he might not be playable in version 5.8.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.
Genshin Impact leak about Durin
Towards the end of the new Mondstadt Interlude Quest, Paralogism, we see that Durin successfully obtained a human form. His model looked unique compared to other characters, as he had a set of wings. An important detail about his model is that we do not see his vision in this quest.
After looking at his human form, fans were excited that he might be playable soon. Furthermore, HxG leaked that Durin would be playable soon. This increased players' expectations, as Mini Durin was a fan-favorite character. Many also speculated about his vision and weapon type after this leak.
However, HxG later said Durin would possibly be playable in the 6.x versions instead. This was a massive shock, as fans eagerly wanted to see leaks about Durin's human form.
Furthermore, this information is still early and is subject to change. Players must wait for official confirmation from HoYoverse.
Fans hoped Durin would become playable in version 5.8, as, according to rumors, this update will drop along with the Mare Jivari map. HxG made more claims about Durin, stating that he will not be playable in version 5.8. These leaks further lowered the expectations of players waiting for a playable Durin.
