Genshin Impact leak suggests a new fan-favorite character being unplayable in 5.8

Genshin Impact 5.6 released a new Interlude Quest featuring Mondstadt characters. In this mission, characters like Alice, Barbeloth, Mini Durin, and Varka had special appearances. Moreover, at the end of this quest, we learnt that Albedo wanted to give Mini Durin a human appearance.

Ad

Albedo's mission was successful, and we also see a glimpse of Durin's human form in a cutscene near the end of the Mondstadt Interlude Quest, Paralogism. Trusted leakers like HxG have shared details about his playability and possible release version.

This article lists the new Genshin Impact leaks about Durin, which suggest that he might not be playable in version 5.8.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Also read — Genshin Impact 5.6 archon quest shares glimpse of Durin's human form

Genshin Impact leak about Durin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Towards the end of the new Mondstadt Interlude Quest, Paralogism, we see that Durin successfully obtained a human form. His model looked unique compared to other characters, as he had a set of wings. An important detail about his model is that we do not see his vision in this quest.

After looking at his human form, fans were excited that he might be playable soon. Furthermore, HxG leaked that Durin would be playable soon. This increased players' expectations, as Mini Durin was a fan-favorite character. Many also speculated about his vision and weapon type after this leak.

Ad

However, HxG later said Durin would possibly be playable in the 6.x versions instead. This was a massive shock, as fans eagerly wanted to see leaks about Durin's human form.

Furthermore, this information is still early and is subject to change. Players must wait for official confirmation from HoYoverse.

Also read — Genshin Impact missed the perfect opportunity to introduce a new element

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans hoped Durin would become playable in version 5.8, as, according to rumors, this update will drop along with the Mare Jivari map. HxG made more claims about Durin, stating that he will not be playable in version 5.8. These leaks further lowered the expectations of players waiting for a playable Durin.

Also read — "Average resinless behavior": Genshin Impact fans react as player creates Mona Lisa using characters

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.