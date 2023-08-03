Genshin Impact leaks: New Celestia information, Neuvillete's kit, and Fontaine weather details

Plenty of miscellaneous Genshin Impact leaks have come out in the past few weeks. This article will cover them, focusing on Celestia and Neuvillette, as well as Fontaine's weather. Note that everything discussed here is subject to change. Sadly, there is no way to verify if the information presented in this article is accurate.

Confirmation for the Neuvillette rumors is expected to arrive once the beta test featuring him (possibly for Genshin Impact 4.1) gets leaked. Until then, let's look at the preliminary information associated with him, Celestia, and Fontaine's weather.

Genshin Impact leaks: New rumors about Celestia

Readers can click on the View button shown above to see the full leak about Celestia's location. In case the Reddit link goes down, here's what it says:

"Sus info There is a lake under Celestia, which, according to local legends, has no bottom and this lake does not belong to any of the 7 kingdoms. Respectfully, PTL."

The leak says that the information isn't 100% reliable, so there is a chance that it could be wrong. Nonetheless, this Genshin Impact rumor got a good amount of traction online, so it's worth mentioning in this article.

Another minor detail about Celestia is its location on the world map. Current rumors point to it being located somewhere in the above screenshot. There are currently no leaks saying that Genshin Impact players will be visiting Celestia any time soon.

Neuvillette leaks

There are several Genshin Impact text leaks related to Neuvillette. Here are the important parts:

Role: He can either work as an off-field or on-field unit.

He can either work as an off-field or on-field unit. Ousia/Pneuma: This alignment changes depending if he's on the field or off it.

This alignment changes depending if he's on the field or off it. Buffs: On-field buff is tied to his Normal Attacks scaling off of his HP, while the off-field buff makes this character's Elemental Skill stronger.

On-field buff is tied to his Normal Attacks scaling off of his HP, while the off-field buff makes this character's Elemental Skill stronger. Scaling: This unit's Normal Attacks are apparently tied to his ATK stat, but his Elemental Skill is tied to HP.

This unit's Normal Attacks are apparently tied to his ATK stat, but his Elemental Skill is tied to HP. Elemental Burst: This Ability buffs damage for Normal Attacks for on-field characters and their Resistance to Interruption.

This Ability buffs damage for Normal Attacks for on-field characters and their Resistance to Interruption. Glowing Horns: Apparently, his Normal Attacks cause his horns to glow.

Let's look at the second compilation of leaks up next.

The second batch of leaks related to Neuvillette state that his Elemental Skill drains HP and restores Energy. It's also "low frequency" with high damage. Apparently, it can generate additional Energy if Neuvillete is off the field.

Here are some more important leaks tied to this character:

Elemental Burst DMG and Resistance to Interruption Buff: The buff scales based on how many Hydro characters are on the team, capping at three. A low Constellation apparently always applies +1 to this buff.

The buff scales based on how many Hydro characters are on the team, capping at three. A low Constellation apparently always applies +1 to this buff. C4 and C6: These two Constellations buff his personal damage.

Sadly, there are currently no Genshin Impact video leaks confirming these details.

Fontaine weather leaks

One minor leak worth noting is that Fontaine apparently has no rain. It can seem silly that the Hydro Nation lacks a weather most associated with water, but this decision seems to be intentional for the sake of some overworld puzzles.

This leak is considered reliable by r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks, but it is worth mentioning that such details are always subject to change.